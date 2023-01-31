BV_Trial Banner.gif
MIAX Options And MIAX Pearl Options Exchanges - February 1, 2023 Fee Changes

Date 31/01/2023

Effective February 1, 2023, pending filing with the SEC, MIAX Options and MIAX Pearl Options will amend certain transaction fees.

 

  • MIAX  Options
    • Priority Customer cPRIME Agency Orders of all sizes will receive a per contract credit based on Order breakup percentage in all Priority Customer Rebate Program tiers 
      • The range of credits is $0.05 to $0.10 for Tiers 1-3 and $0.05 to $0.12 for Tier 4
      • The per contract credit based on Order breakup percentage was previously applicable to Orders with a max leg size more than 1,000 contracts and is now being expanded to all sizes
    • Under the Priority Customer Rebate Program, the per contract credit for Simple Orders in MIAX Select Symbols for Tier 3 will be reduced from $0.20 to $0.18
  • MIAX Pearl Options
    • An alternative volume criteria under Market Maker Tier 2 that required executed volume as a percent of SPY/QQQ/IWM will be lowered from above 0.75% to above 0.55%

 

Attached (below) is a highlighted summary of the February 1, 2023 fee changes for each exchange. For full details, please review the February 1, 2023 Fee Schedules when posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule and MIAX Pearl Options Fee Schedule.

For additional information, please contact MIAX Sales at Sales@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-8177 or MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302.

MIAX PEARL OPTIONS EXCHANGE HIGHLIGHT OF FEBRUARY 1, 2023, FEE CHANGES (Changes Highlighted)

MIAX OPTIONS EXCHANGE HIGHLIGHT OF FEBRUARY 1, 2023, FEE CHANGES (Changes Highlighted)

