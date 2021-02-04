MIAX Options And MIAX Pearl Options - Deprecation Of 10G LL Infrastructure And The Addition Of Two 10G ULL Switches

MIAX Options and MIAX Pearl Options will deprecate the 10G Low Latency (LL) switch infrastructure in June 2021. All 10G LL cross connects must be migrated to the 10G Ultra Low Latency (ULL) switch infrastructure. Moreover, coinciding with this migration, the 10G ULL infrastructure will expand to include 2 additional switches.
The timeline is as follows:
- The two additional switches will be added to the MIAX and Pearl Options shared extranet 10G ULL infrastructure on Monday, April 12, 2021
- Firms currently using 10G LL infrastructure can begin the migration to the 10G ULL infrastructure from April 12, 2021 until June 30, 2021. The existing 10G LL fiber cross connects will be used to complete the migration to the 10G ULL infrastructure (i.e. no new cross connects will be required).
- Firms wishing to provision new cross connects in the additional two 10G ULL switches can submit LOA’s beginning April 5, 2021 for cross connect activation for production starting on April 12, 2021