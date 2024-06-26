Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald Options - Expanded Opening And Intra-Day Quote Width Requirements And Order Monitor Settings For Certain Symbols Extended Through Monday, September 30, 2024

Date 26/06/2024

MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options have increased the maximum valid bid/ask differentials for Market Makers for certain symbols traded on the Exchanges. The current Market Maker extended quote width requirements will remain in effect for an expanded period through Monday, September 30, 2024, unless withdrawn by the Exchange before that time.

For additional information on the expanded bid/ask differentials, please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars:

 

Direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg