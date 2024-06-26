MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald Options - Expanded Opening And Intra-Day Quote Width Requirements And Order Monitor Settings For Certain Symbols Extended Through Monday, September 30, 2024

MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options have increased the maximum valid bid/ask differentials for Market Makers for certain symbols traded on the Exchanges. The current Market Maker extended quote width requirements will remain in effect for an expanded period through Monday, September 30, 2024, unless withdrawn by the Exchange before that time.



For additional information on the expanded bid/ask differentials, please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars:

Direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.