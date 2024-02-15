MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges - Update To Fees For The Top Of Market (ToM) And Complex Top Of Market (cToM) Data Feeds, Effective March 1, 2024

Effective March 1, 2024, pending filing with the SEC, MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options will reimplement market data fees that were previously rolled back on August 3, 2023 as follows:

ToM fees: Internal Distributor from $1,250 to $2,000 per month External Distributor from $1,750 to $3,000 per month cToM fees Internal Distributor from waived ($0) to $2,000 per month External Distributor from waived ($0) to $3,000 per month

Attached are highlighted summaries of the March 1, 2024 fee changes for the MIAX Options Exchange and MIAX Emerald Exchange.



Complete details will be contained in the March 1, 2024 MIAX Exchange Group Fee Schedules, when all are posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedule.



For additional information, please contact MIAX Sales at Sales@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-8177.



If you need assistance, please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302.

MIAX EMERALD EXCHANGE HIGHLIGHT OF MARCH 1, 2024, FEE CHANGES (Changes Highlighted)

MIAX OPTIONS EXCHANGE HIGHLIGHT OF MARCH 1, 2024, FEE CHANGES (Changes Highlighted)

