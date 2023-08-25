MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges - Rollback Of Certain Non-Transaction Fee Changes

On August 3, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission suspended ToM and cToM fee changes for MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options. As a result, fee changes that were refiled for January 1, 2023 effectiveness were rolled back on August 3, 2023:

ToM Data fees, respectively, on MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options Monthly Rates Prior to Suspension, subscribed during August 1, 2023 to August 3, 2023: $2,000 for Internal Distributor and $3,000 for External Distributor

Monthly Rates After Suspension (roll backed), subscribed during August 4, 2023 and going forward until further notice: $1,250 for Internal Distributor and $1,750 for External Distributor cToM Data fees, respectively, on MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options Monthly Rates Prior to Suspension, subscribed during August 1, 2023 to August 3, 2023: $2,000 for Internal Distributor and $3,000 for External Distributor

Monthly Rates After Suspension (roll backed), subscribed during August 4, 2023 and going forward until further notice: Waived

For full details, please review the August 8, 2023 Fee Schedules on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedule.