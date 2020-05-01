MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald have changed the opening and intra-day quote width and minimum quote size requirements for several symbols effective on Monday, May 4, 2020.
The symbols will have a maximum valid quote width of $10.00 and a minimum quote size requirement of one (1) contract.
Please refer to the following for further details.
MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald: Change To Opening And Intra-Day Quote Width Requirements And Minimum Standard Quote Size Requirement For Certain Symbols Beginning May 4, 2020
Date 01/05/2020
MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald have changed the opening and intra-day quote width and minimum quote size requirements for several symbols effective on Monday, May 4, 2020.