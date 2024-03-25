MIAX Option Exchanges - Market For Underlying Security Used For Openings For Newly Listed Symbols Effective Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Please refer to the Regulatory Circulars listed below for newly added symbols and the corresponding market for the underlying security used for openings on the MIAX Exchanges. The newly listed symbols will be available for trading beginning Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
- MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2024-15
- MIAX Pearl Options Regulatory Circular 2024-14
- MIAX Emerald Options Regulatory Circular 2024-014
Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.