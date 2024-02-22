MIAX Named Best Trading Platform At The Fund Intelligence Operations And Services Awards 2024

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), owner of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire, LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEXTM), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading), today announced that MIAX has been named the "Best Trading Platform" at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2024.

"We are honored to be recognized for the second year in a row as recipients of the award for 'Best Trading Platform,'" said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIAX. "The members of our technology team are regarded as some of the best in the exchange industry and this award is a testament to their talents."

Since 2016, MIAX has been named a winner every year at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. MIAX won the "Most Innovative Technology" for the years 2017 through 2020, received the "Best Options Trading Platform" award for 2021, and the "Best Trading Platform" award for 2022.

"Our in-house built, proprietary technology has been an integral part of MIAX's successful track record, and we continually evaluate and refine our infrastructure to support the increasing demands of the exchange industry," said Matthew J. Rotella, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of MIAX. "MIAX Exchange trading platforms have been fully operational 99.999% of the time since we launched our first exchange in 2012, even as trading volumes have surged and financial markets have experienced multiple periods of elevated market volatility. We remain dedicated to delivering world-class speed and reliability to our customers in 2024 and beyond."

For over 20 years, the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards have recognized and rewarded the outstanding skills and talents of the vendor community servicing the complex and evolving needs of asset managers and their clients.