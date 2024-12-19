MIAX Exchanges Options: Option Market Maker Quote Reporting Exemption For The Consolidated Audit Trail And Client Send Time Field For MEI And MEO Interfaces

Please refer to the following MIAX Regulatory Circulars for information on MIAX Exchanges Options Market Makers quote reporting requirements for the Consolidated Audit Trail (“CAT”) and the Client Send Time for the MIAX Express Interface (“MEI”) and MIAX Express Orders (“MEO”) specification documents.
- MIAX Options RC 2024-79
- MIAX Pearl Options RC 2024-76
- MIAX Emerald Options RC 2024-78
- MIAX Sapphire Options RC 2024-86
Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.