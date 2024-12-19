Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

MIAX Exchanges Options: Option Market Maker Quote Reporting Exemption For The Consolidated Audit Trail And Client Send Time Field For MEI And MEO Interfaces

Date 19/12/2024

Please refer to the following MIAX Regulatory Circulars for information on MIAX Exchanges Options Market Makers quote reporting requirements for the Consolidated Audit Trail (“CAT”) and the Client Send Time for the MIAX Express Interface (“MEI”) and MIAX Express Orders (“MEO”) specification documents.

Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

 


Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg