MIAX Exchanges: Amendment To Rule 1701, Consolidated Audit Trail Compliance Rule - Definitions, To Amend the Requirements For Firm Designated IDs

MIAX Options, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald (“Exchanges”) have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission to amend the definition of Firm Designated ID in all three Exchanges’ Rule 1701. The rule change became effective as of July 31, 2020.
Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for further details.
- MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2020-37
- MIAX PEARL Regulatory Circular 2020-32
- MIAX Emerald Regulatory Circular 2020-34
Contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 with any questions about the changes.