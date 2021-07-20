MIAX Exchange Group Updated Market Data Policies

The MIAX Exchange Group has amended its Market Data Policies (“Policies”) relating to the reporting requirements of MIAX Exchange Group Market Data (the “Amendment”). This Amendment is effective immediately for new Market Data Subscribers, and will become effective on September 20, 2021 for existing Market Data Subscribers, which is 60 days from the date of this notice.
General Use Requirements - Reporting
Section 6 of the Policies has been amended to require monthly reporting from Uncontrolled Data Distributors of MIAX Exchange Group Market Data.
The current Policies state the following:
- The Exchange requires all Data Recipients who are either External Controlled Data Distributors or Data Feed Distributors to submit reports, on a monthly basis, providing Person and Market Data details (as described below) for each Person receiving Market Data.
The updated Policies state the following:
- The Exchange requires all Data Recipients who are either an External Controlled Data Distributor or an Uncontrolled Data Distributor to submit reports, on a monthly basis, providing Person and Market Data details (as described below) for each Person receiving Market Data.
Exchange Data Agreement
If, as a result of the Amendment or otherwise, your firm desires to terminate its Exchange Data Agreement with the MIAX Exchange Group (the “Agreement”), your firm must provide not less than 30 days/ prior written notice to MarketData@MIAXOptions.com pursuant to Section 14 of the Agreement.
Except as expressly provided herein, all of the terms and provisions of the Agreement are and will remain in full force and effect.
Additional Information
The amended version of the Policies is available on the MIAX website.