MIAX Exchange Group: Update - Mandatory Dates To Upgrade To Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) Timestamp Supporting Interface Version

As previously announced in the November 20, 2019 Alert, the MIAX Exchange Group published updated Interface Specifications to support the reporting of the Market Maker Firm Timestamp to CAT via the Exchanges.
The new protocol version will become mandatory and old messages will be rejected in the new protocol. These changes require a mandatory certification prior to being upgraded in the production environments. Certification is currently available in the Firm Test Bed (FTB2) environments.
Important Dates:
- Dates when these changes can be requested ahead of mandatory activation in production:
- MIAX Options Exchange - MEI 2.8 - Currently available - (Market Makers Only)
- MIAX Emerald Options Exchange - MEI 2.0 - Currently available - (Market Makers Only)
- MIAX PEARL Options Exchange - MEO 2.0 - Scheduled for February 27, 2020 - (All Market Makers & EEMs who utilize MEO Protocol)
- These changes require certification and are required to be used in production on or before the following dates:
- MIAX Options Exchange - Monday, April 27, 2020
- MIAX Emerald Options Exchange - Monday, May 4, 2020
- MIAX PEARL Options Exchange - Monday, May 11, 2020
Please review the updated interface specifications for further details:
- MIAX Options Exchange Interface Specifications
- MIAX PEARL Options Exchange Specifications
- MIAX Emerald Options Exchange Specifications
Please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 to discuss any specific issues and to arrange interface testing.