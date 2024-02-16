Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MIAX Exchange Group - SEC Rule Amendment Requiring Certain Firms To Become FINRA Members

Date 16/02/2024

On August 23, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission adopted amendments to Securities and Exchange Act Rule 15b9-1 that narrow the exemption from FINRA membership (“Rule 15b9-1 Amendments”). Certain broker-dealers will be required to become a FINRA member if the broker-dealer effects transactions other than on an exchange of which it is a member unless certain conditions are met.
 
Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for more information on the new FINRA membership requirements:

 

Questions may be directed to the Membership Department at MemberServices@miaxglobal.com or (609) 423-8433.
 
Regulatory inquiries should be directed to Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

