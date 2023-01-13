BV_Trial Banner.gif
MIAX Exchange Group - Sales Tax Charge Added To Invoices Beginning With January 2023 Invoices

Date 13/01/2023

As previously announced in the November 9, 2022 Alert, the MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options and MIAX Pearl Equities Exchanges began collecting state-specific sales tax on January 1, 2023.  

 

The following charge type will be added to invoices, including CSV invoices, beginning with the January 2023 billing: 

 

  • Sales Tax 

 

Invoices in CSV format will include two additional columns, Sales Tax and Total, which will appear at the end of each row in the file. In addition, the PDF invoices will also include minor formatting changes to accommodate the addition of the new charge type.

For further information please contact Billing@MIAXOptions.com, 609-897-7316 or visit www.miaxoptions.com.

Please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 to discuss any specific issues.

 


