MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Option Classes To Be Removed From The Penny Interval Program Effective Thursday, April 1, 2021

The following option classes will be removed from the MIAX Exchange Groups' Penny Interval Program effective for Thursday, April 1, 2021:
- Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
- Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)
- Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
- Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU)
- The Chemours Company (CC)
- Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)
- CIGNA Corp (CI)
- Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
- Centene Corporation (CNC)
- CSX Corp (CSX)
- Danaher Corporation (DHR)
- Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST)
- Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)
- iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund (EWY)
- Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)
- Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)
- General Mills Inc (GIS)
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)
- Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)
- Hess Corp (HES)
- iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
- iRobot Corporation (IRBT)
- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)
- Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
- Direxion Daily Jr Gold Miners Idx Bull 3X Shares (JNUG)
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
- McKesson Corporation (MCK)
- Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)
- NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)
- NetApp Inc (NTAP)
- Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST)
- Market Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH)
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA)
- Market Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)
- Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)
- Southern Co (SO)
- Trip.com Group Limited ADS (TCOM)
- United Rentals, Inc. (URI)
- Viatris Inc. (VTRS)
- Williams Cos Inc/The (WMB)
- SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)
All GTC orders resting on the MIAX order books in the above option classes will be canceled at the close of business on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.