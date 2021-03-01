 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Option Classes To Be Added To The Penny Interval Program Beginning Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Date 01/03/2021

The following option classes will be included in the MIAX Exchange Groups' Penny Interval Program at the start of trading on Tuesday, March 2, 2021:


  • Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT)
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)
  • Canaan Inc. (CAN)
  • Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

As part of the MIAX Exchange Groups' Penny Interval Program, select options will trade in $0.01 increments when priced below $3.00. Options priced at $3.00 and above will trade in $0.05 increments.