MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Option Classes To Be Added To The Penny Interval Program Beginning Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The following option classes will be included in the MIAX Exchange Groups' Penny Interval Program at the start of trading on Tuesday, March 2, 2021:
- Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT)
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)
- Canaan Inc. (CAN)
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)
As part of the MIAX Exchange Groups' Penny Interval Program, select options will trade in $0.01 increments when priced below $3.00. Options priced at $3.00 and above will trade in $0.05 increments.