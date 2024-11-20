MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - New Listings Effective For November 21, 2024

The attached option classes will begin trading on the MIAX Options Exchange, the MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, the MIAX Emerald Options Exchange, and the MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange on Thursday, November 21, 2024.



Market Makers can use the Member Firm Portal (MFP) to manage their option class assignments. All LMM and RMM Option Class Assignments must be entered prior to 6:00 PM ET on the business day immediately preceding the effective date. All changes made after 6:00 PM ET on a given day will be effective two trading days later.



MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options Primary Lead Market Maker (PLMM) assignments and un-assignments will not be supported via the MFP.



Please contact MIAX Listings with any questions at Listings@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7308.

MIAX Emerald® Options Exchange - New Listings Effective for November 21, 2024

MIAX Options® Exchange - New Listings Effective for November 21, 2024

MIAX Pearl® Options Exchange - New Listings Effective for November 21, 2024

MIAX Sapphire™ Options Exchange - New Listings Effective for November 21, 2024