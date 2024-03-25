Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - New Listings Effective For March 26, 2024

Date 25/03/2024

The attached option classes will begin trading on the MIAX Options Exchange, the MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, and the MIAX Emerald Options Exchange on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Market Makers can use the Member Firm Portal (MFP) to manage their option class assignments.  All LMM and RMM Option Class Assignments must be entered prior to 6:00 PM ET on the business day immediately preceding the effective date.  All changes made after 6:00 PM ET on a given day will be effective two trading days later.

MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Primary Lead Market Maker (PLMM) assignments and un-assignments will not be supported via the MFP. 

Please contact MIAX Listings with any questions at Listings@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7308.

