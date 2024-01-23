Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg

MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - New Listings Effective For January 24, 2024

Date 23/01/2024

The attached option classes will begin trading on the MIAX Options Exchange, the MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, and the MIAX Emerald Options Exchange on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Market Makers can use the Member Firm Portal (MFP) to manage their option class assignments.  All LMM and RMM Option Class Assignments must be entered prior to 6:00 PM ET on the business day immediately preceding the effective date.  All changes made after 6:00 PM ET on a given day will be effective two trading days later.

MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Primary Lead Market Maker (PLMM) assignments and un-assignments will not be supported via the MFP. 

Please contact MIAX Listings with any questions at Listings@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7308.

MIAX_Pearl_Listing_Alert__New_Class_Listings_01.24.2024.pdf

MIAX_Listing_Alert__New_Class_Listings_1.24.2024.pdf

MIAX_Emerald_Listing_Alert___New_Class_Listings_01.24.2024.pdf

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg