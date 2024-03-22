MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - New Listing Effective For March 25, 2024: Reddit, Inc. (RDDT)

The following option class will begin trading on the MIAX Options Exchange, the MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, and the MIAX Emerald Options Exchange on Monday, March 25, 2024:

Reddit, Inc. (RDDT)

Market Makers can use the Member Firm Portal (MFP) to manage their option class assignments. All LMM and RMM Option Class Assignments must be entered prior to 6:00 PM ET on the business day immediately preceding the effective date. All changes made after 6:00 PM ET on a given day will be effective two trading days later.



MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Primary Lead Market Maker (PLMM) assignments and un-assignments will not be supported via the MFP.