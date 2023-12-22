BV_Trial Banner.gif
MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Market For Underlying Security Used For Openings On MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options And MIAX Emerald Options For Newly Listed Symbols Effective Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Date 22/12/2023

Please refer to the Regulatory Circulars listed below for newly added symbols and the corresponding market for the underlying security used for openings on the MIAX Exchanges. The newly listed symbols will be available for trading beginning Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

 

Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

