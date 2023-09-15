MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Market For Underlying Security Used For Openings On MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options And MIAX Emerald Options For Newly Listed Symbol ARM Effective Monday, September 18, 2023

Arm Holdings plc American Depository Shares (ARM) will start trading on MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options and MIAX Emerald Options beginning Monday, September 18, 2023 and shall use NASDAQ as the “market for the underlying security” for the purpose of Openings on the Exchange.

