BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGI-USA-event-banner-2023---4.jpg

MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Market For Underlying Security Used For Openings On MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options And MIAX Emerald Options For Newly Listed Symbol ARM Effective Monday, September 18, 2023

Date 15/09/2023

Arm Holdings plc American Depository Shares (ARM) will start trading on MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options and MIAX Emerald Options beginning Monday, September 18, 2023 and shall use NASDAQ as the “market for the underlying security” for the purpose of Openings on the Exchange.

 

 

Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg