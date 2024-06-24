Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Market For Underlying Security Used For Openings On MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options And MIAX Emerald Options For Newly Listed Symbols Effective Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Date 24/06/2024

Please refer to the Regulatory Circulars listed below for newly added symbols and the corresponding market for the underlying security used for openings on the MIAX Exchanges. The newly listed symbols will be available for trading beginning Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

 

Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

