Each order message, eQuote message and quote message that a Member submits to MIAX must contain the minimum information identified in the Exchange’s technical specifications in a single packet.
For further information please refer to the following;
MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Behavior When Submitting Quotes And Orders
Date 15/07/2020
