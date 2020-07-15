 Skip to main Content
MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Behavior When Submitting Quotes And Orders

Date 15/07/2020

Each order message, eQuote message and quote message that a Member submits to MIAX must contain the minimum information identified in the Exchange’s technical specifications in a single packet. 

For further information please refer to the following; 