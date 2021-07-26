 Skip to main Content
MIAX Exchange Group - Options Exchanges - August 1, 2021 Fee Changes

Date 26/07/2021

The MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options and MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges Fee Schedules will be amended on August 1, 2021, pending filing with the SEC.

  • MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, and MIAX Emerald Options Exchange:  Primary/Secondary Facility 10 Gigabit ULL 
    • 1st two $ $9,000 each, 3rd & 4th $11,000 each, 5 or more $13,000 each
  • MIAX Options Exchange:  Limited Service MEO Port
    • 1st two $0, 3rd & 4th $150 each, 5th & 6th $200 each, 7 or more $250 each
  • MIAX Emerald Options Exchange:  Limited Service MEO Port
    • 1st two $0, 3rd & 4th $200 each, 5th & 6th $300 each, 7 or more $400 each

Once filed, the August 1, 2021 Fee Schedules will be posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options FeesMIAX Pearl Options Fees and MIAX Emerald Options Fees.