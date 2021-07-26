MIAX Exchange Group - Options Exchanges - August 1, 2021 Fee Changes

The MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options and MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges Fee Schedules will be amended on August 1, 2021, pending filing with the SEC.
- MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, and MIAX Emerald Options Exchange: Primary/Secondary Facility 10 Gigabit ULL
- 1st two $ $9,000 each, 3rd & 4th $11,000 each, 5 or more $13,000 each
- MIAX Options Exchange: Limited Service MEO Port
- 1st two $0, 3rd & 4th $150 each, 5th & 6th $200 each, 7 or more $250 each
- MIAX Emerald Options Exchange: Limited Service MEO Port
- 1st two $0, 3rd & 4th $200 each, 5th & 6th $300 each, 7 or more $400 each
Once filed, the August 1, 2021 Fee Schedules will be posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fees, MIAX Pearl Options Fees and MIAX Emerald Options Fees.