MIAX Exchange Group - Options And Equities Markets - Updated Launch Of New Miaxglobal.Com Website

As previously announced in the March 20, 2023 and March 24, 2023 alerts, MIAX is launching a new website. The MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options and MIAX Pearl Equities Exchanges have scheduled a new launch date of miaxglobal.com on April 22, 2023.
- Outbound and inbound MIAX emails will begin using a new domain, @miaxglobal.com
- Inbound emails using @miaxglobal.com are currently accepted (For example,TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com)
- Outbound emails will begin using @miaxglobal.com on April 28, 2023
- Please note that personal bookmarks for the miaxoptions.com site will need to be updated to the miaxglobal.com domain.
- Existing miaxoptions.com URLs for machine-readable listings and securities files will continue to be operational until June 9, 2023. Firms are advised to begin migrating automated downloads to the new domain (see attached) before June 9, 2023. The listings files include:
- Options Class List (CSV)
- Options List (CSV)
- Options Penny Class List (CSV)
- Equities Securities Traded List (CSV)
- Equities Market Quality Securities (CSV)
- Email Alert subscriptions for MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options and MIAX Pearl Equities Email Alert subscriber lists will not require any updates. To manage or register e-mail address for subscription to MIAX Alerts, visit MIAX Email Subscriptions.
If you have any questions, please contact Trading Operations at (609) 897-7302 or TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com.
Regulatory inquiries should be directed to MIAX Regulatory at (609)-897-7309 or Regulatory@miaxglobal.com.
To learn more about miaxglobal.com, please contact Sales at Sales@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-8177.