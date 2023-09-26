MIAX Exchange Group - Options & Equities Markets - Reminder: Reg SCI / SIFMA BCP Pre-Test On Saturday, September 30, 2023

Overview:



As previously announced in the April 11, 2003 and September 14, 2023 Alerts, the MIAX Exchange Group will be participating in the 2023 SIFMA BCP Testing on Saturday, October 14, 2023. All Members that are required to test with MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options and/or MIAX Pearl Equities Exchanges in accordance with Regulation Systems Compliance and Integrity (Regulation SCI) were notified on April 4th and April 5th, 2023. However, all Members are encouraged to test.





All Exchange designated Members are required to maintain connection to the MIAX Disaster Recovery (DR) environment for a twelve (12) month period after receiving notification for mandatory testing. All of the Exchanges will operate out of the Chicago (CH4) Disaster Recovery site for the scheduled test.



Designation Standards - Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Plans Testing Member:



Contact - for test day support, to coordinate participation or to arrange connectivity testing:

MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302

Regulatory inquiries should be directed to Regulatory@ miaxglobal.com or (609)-897-7309



Pre-Testing:

Availability to the DR environments for each of the MIAX Exchanges will be available : Saturday, September 30, 2023, between 8:00AM - 12:00PM EST Application layer connectivity testing Monday, October 9, 2023 through Friday, October 13, 2023, between 8:00AM - 5:30PM EST Application layer connectivity testing





MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options & MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges BCP Testing Requirements

Members mandated to participate in accordance with Regulation SCI are obligated, at a minimum, to demonstrate the following:



Electronic Exchange Members (EEM)

Send at least two orders in any of the options listed below

Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below

Market Makers (MM)

MIAX Options Exchange: Send at least one two-sided quote in any of the options listed below Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below

MIAX Pearl Options Exchange: Send at least one two-sided order in any of the options listed below Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below

MIAX Emerald Options Exchange: Send at least one two-sided quote in any of the options listed below Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below



Options

AAPL - JAN 19 24 - C – 165 AAPL - JAN 19 24 – P – 165 BAC - NOV 17 23 – C – 27 BAC - NOV 17 23 – P – 27 GE - JAN 19 24 – C – 95 GE - JAN 19 24 – P – 95 MSFT - JUN 21 24 – C – 285 MSFT – JUN 21 24 – P – 285 SPY - DEC 15 23 – C - 407 SPY - DEC 15 23 – P - 407 SPIKE-Dec 20 23-C-100.00 SPIKE-Dec 20 23-P-100.00



MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange BCP Testing Requirements

Equity Members mandated to participate in accordance with Regulation SCI are obligated, at a minimum, to demonstrate the following:

Send at least two orders in any of the equity symbols listed below

Receive at least one execution in any of the equity symbols listed below

Equities

Symbol - NTGR Symbol - ZVZZT Symbol - NTEST

October 14, 2023 Test Day Timeline:

08:30 - Firms can connect to Trading Systems and enter Orders and Quotes

09:15 - Live Quote Window will open

09:30 - Opening

13:00 - Closing

Test Completion: