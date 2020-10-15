 Skip to main Content
MIAX Exchange Group - Options & Equities Markets - Reminder Of Reg SCI / SIFMA BCP Testing On Saturday, October 24, 2020

Date 15/10/2020

As previously announced in the April 20, 2020 and September 16, 2020 Alerts, the MIAX Exchange Group will be participating in the 2020 SIFMA BCP Testing on Saturday, October 24, 2020.  

All members that are required to test with any one of the MIAX exchanges (MIAX Options, MIAX PEARL Options, MIAX PEARL Equities, and/or MIAX Emerald Options) in accordance with Regulation Systems Compliance and Integrity (Regulation SCI) have been notified.  However, all members are encouraged to test.


All Options designated Members are required to maintain connection to the MIAX Disaster Recovery (DR) environment for a twelve (12) month period after receiving notification for mandatory testing.

All of the Exchanges will operate out of the Chicago (CH4) Disaster Recovery site for the scheduled test.

Testing to the DR environments for each of the MIAX Exchanges will be available on Monday, October 19, 2020 through Friday, October 23, 2020, between 8:00AM - 5:30PM EST

October 24, 2020 Test Day Timeline

  • 08:30 - Firms can connect to the Trading Systems and enter Orders and Quotes
  • 09:15 - Live Quote Window will open
  • 09:30 - Opening
  • 13:00 - Closing


MIAX, PEARL & Emerald Options Exchanges BCP Testing Requirements
Members mandated to participate in accordance with Regulation SCI are obligated, at a minimum, to demonstrate the following:

Electronic Exchange Members (EEM)

  • Send at least two orders in any of the options listed below
  • Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below

Market Makers (MM)

  • MIAX Options Exchange:
    • Send at least one, two-sided quote in any of the options listed below
    • Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below
  • MIAX PEARL Options Exchange:
    • Send at least one, two-sided order in any of the options listed below
    • Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below
  • MIAX Emerald Options Exchange:
    • Send at least one, two-sided quote in any of the options listed below
    • Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below

Options

  1. AAPL - JAN 15 21 – C – 205
  2. AAPL - JAN 15 21 – P – 205
  3. BAC - NOV 20 20 – C – 30
  4. BAC - NOV 20 20 – P – 30
  5. GE - JAN 15 21 – C – 10
  6. GE - JAN 15 21 – P – 10
  7. MSFT - JUN 18 21 – C – 65
  8. MSFT - JUN 18 21 – P – 65
  9. SPY - DEC 18 20  – C – 290
  10. SPY - DEC 18 20  –  P – 290


MIAX PEARL Equities Exchange BCP Testing Requirements
Equity Members mandated to participate in accordance with Regulation SCI are obligated, at a minimum, to demonstrate the following:

  • Send at least two orders in any of the equity symbols listed below
  • Receive at least one execution in any of the equity symbols listed below

Equities

  1. Symbol - NTGR
  2. Symbol - ZVZZT
  3. Symbol - NTEST


Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Plans Testing Member Designation Standards


For test day support, to coordinate participation or to arrange connectivity testing, please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302.