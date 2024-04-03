Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

MIAX Exchange Group - Options & Equities Markets - Reg SCI / SIFMA BCP Testing On Saturday, October 5, 2024

Date 03/04/2024

Overview: 

The MIAX Exchange Group will be participating in the 2024 SIFMA BCP Testing on Saturday, October 5, 2024.  All Members that are required to test with MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options and/or MIAX Pearl Equities Exchanges in accordance with Regulation Systems Compliance and Integrity (Regulation SCI) were notified on April 2nd and April 3rd, 2024.  However, all Members are encouraged to test. 

All Exchange designated Members are required to maintain connection to the MIAX Disaster Recovery (DR) environment for a twelve (12) month period after receiving notification for mandatory testing. All of the Exchanges will operate out of the Chicago (CH4) Disaster Recovery site for the scheduled test.

Designation Standards - Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Plans Testing Member: 

 


Contact - for test day support, to coordinate participation or to arrange connectivity testing: 

 


Pre-Testing: 

  • Availability to the DR environments for each of the MIAX Exchanges will be available:
    • Saturday, September 14, 2024, between 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM EST
      • Application layer connectivity testing
    • Saturday, September 21, 2024, between 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM EST
      • Application layer connectivity testing
    • Monday, September 30, 2024 through Friday, October 4, 2024, between 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM EST
      • Application layer connectivity testing

 


MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options & MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges BCP Testing Requirements 
Members mandated to participate in accordance with Regulation SCI are obligated, at a minimum, to demonstrate the following:

Electronic Exchange Members (EEM) 

  • Send at least two orders in any of the options listed below
  • Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below

 

Market Makers (MM) 

  • MIAX Options Exchange:
    • Send at least one two-sided quote in any of the options listed below
    • Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below
  • MIAX Pearl Options Exchange:
    • Send at least one two-sided order in any of the options listed below
    • Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below
  • MIAX Emerald Options Exchange:
    • Send at least one two-sided quote in any of the options listed below
    • Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below

 

Options

  1. AAPL-Dec 20 24-C-100.00
  2. AAPL-Dec 20 24-P-100.00
  3. BAC-Dec 20 24-C-30.00
  4. BAC-Dec 20 24-P-30.00
  5. GE-Nov 15 24-C-80.00
  6. GE-Nov 15 24-P-80.00
  7. MSFT-Dec 20 24-C-165.00
  8. MSFT-Dec 20 24-P-165.00
  9. SPY-Dec 20 24-C-205.00
  10. SPY-Dec 20 24-P-205.00
  11. SPIKE - TBD


MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange BCP Testing Requirements
Equity Members mandated to participate in accordance with Regulation SCI are obligated, at a minimum, to demonstrate the following:

  • Send at least two orders in any of the equity symbols listed below
  • Receive at least one execution in any of the equity symbols listed below

Equities

  1. Symbol - NTGR
  2. Symbol - ZVZZT
  3. Symbol - NTEST

October 5, 2024 Test Day Timeline:

  • 08:30 - Firms can connect to the Trading Systems and enter Orders and Quotes
  • 09:15 - Live Quote Window will open
  • 09:30 - Opening
  • 13:00 - Closing

 

Test Completion:

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg