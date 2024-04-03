MIAX Exchange Group - Options & Equities Markets - Reg SCI / SIFMA BCP Testing On Saturday, October 5, 2024

Overview:



The MIAX Exchange Group will be participating in the 2024 SIFMA BCP Testing on Saturday, October 5, 2024. All Members that are required to test with MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options and/or MIAX Pearl Equities Exchanges in accordance with Regulation Systems Compliance and Integrity (Regulation SCI) were notified on April 2nd and April 3rd, 2024. However, all Members are encouraged to test.



All Exchange designated Members are required to maintain connection to the MIAX Disaster Recovery (DR) environment for a twelve (12) month period after receiving notification for mandatory testing. All of the Exchanges will operate out of the Chicago (CH4) Disaster Recovery site for the scheduled test.



Designation Standards - Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Plans Testing Member:



Contact - for test day support, to coordinate participation or to arrange connectivity testing:

MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302

Regulatory inquiries should be directed to Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609)-897-7309



Pre-Testing:

Availability to the DR environments for each of the MIAX Exchanges will be available : Saturday, September 14, 2024, between 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM EST Application layer connectivity testing Saturday, September 21, 2024, between 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM EST Application layer connectivity testing Monday, September 30, 2024 through Friday, October 4, 2024, between 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM EST Application layer connectivity testing

:



MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options & MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges BCP Testing Requirements

Members mandated to participate in accordance with Regulation SCI are obligated, at a minimum, to demonstrate the following:



Electronic Exchange Members (EEM)

Send at least two orders in any of the options listed below

Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below

Market Makers (MM)

MIAX Options Exchange: Send at least one two-sided quote in any of the options listed below Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below

MIAX Pearl Options Exchange: Send at least one two-sided order in any of the options listed below Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below

MIAX Emerald Options Exchange: Send at least one two-sided quote in any of the options listed below Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below



Options

AAPL-Dec 20 24-C-100.00 AAPL-Dec 20 24-P-100.00 BAC-Dec 20 24-C-30.00 BAC-Dec 20 24-P-30.00 GE-Nov 15 24-C-80.00 GE-Nov 15 24-P-80.00 MSFT-Dec 20 24-C-165.00 MSFT-Dec 20 24-P-165.00 SPY-Dec 20 24-C-205.00 SPY-Dec 20 24-P-205.00 SPIKE - TBD



MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange BCP Testing Requirements

Equity Members mandated to participate in accordance with Regulation SCI are obligated, at a minimum, to demonstrate the following:

Send at least two orders in any of the equity symbols listed below

Receive at least one execution in any of the equity symbols listed below

Equities

Symbol - NTGR Symbol - ZVZZT Symbol - NTEST

October 5, 2024 Test Day Timeline:

08:30 - Firms can connect to the Trading Systems and enter Orders and Quotes

09:15 - Live Quote Window will open

09:30 - Opening

13:00 - Closing

Test Completion: