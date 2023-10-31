BV_Trial Banner.gif
MIAX Exchange Group - Options And Equities Markets - FINRA Proposal To Amend The Codes Of Arbitration Procedure And Code Of Mediation Procedure To Revise And Restate The Qualifications For Representatives In Arbitrations And Mediations

Date 31/10/2023

FINRA is proposing to amend the Code of Arbitration Procedure for Customer Disputes, the Code of Arbitration Procedure for Industry Disputes, and the Code of Mediation Procedure to revise and restate the qualifications for representatives in arbitrations and mediations in the forum administered by FINRA Dispute Resolution Services (‘‘DRS’’). The proposed amendments would disallow compensated non-attorney representatives from representing parties in the DRS forum and clarify the circumstances in which any person would be prohibited from representing a party in the DRS forum. In addition, the proposed amendments would codify that a student enrolled in a law school participating in a law school clinical program or its equivalent and practicing under the supervision of an attorney may represent investors in the DRS forum.

 

Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for more information on the propsed rule change:

