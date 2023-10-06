BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

MIAX Exchange Group - Options & Equities Markets - Final Reminder: Reg SCI / SIFMA BCP Test On Saturday, October 14, 2023

Date 06/10/2023

Overview:

  

As previously announced in the April 11, 2003September 14, 2023  and September 26, 2023 Alerts, the MIAX Exchange Group will be participating in the 2023 SIFMA BCP Testing on Saturday, October 14, 2023.  All Members that are required to test with MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options and/or MIAX Pearl Equities Exchanges in accordance with Regulation Systems Compliance and Integrity (Regulation SCI) were notified on April 4th and April 5th, 2023.  However, all Members are encouraged to test. 

All Exchange designated Members are required to maintain connection to the MIAX Disaster Recovery (DR) environment for a twelve (12) month period after receiving notification for mandatory testing. All of the Exchanges will operate out of the Chicago (CH4) Disaster Recovery site for the scheduled test.

Designation Standards - Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Plans Testing Member: 

 

 


Contact - for test day support, to coordinate participation or to arrange connectivity testing: 


Pre-Testing: 

  • Availability to the DR environments for each of the MIAX Exchanges will be available:
    • Monday, October 9, 2023 through Friday, October 13, 2023, between 8:00AM - 5:30PM EDT
      • Application layer connectivity testing

 


MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options & MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges BCP Testing Requirements 
Members mandated to participate in accordance with Regulation SCI are obligated, at a minimum, to demonstrate the following:

Electronic Exchange Members (EEM) 

  • Send at least two orders in any of the options listed below
  • Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below

 

Market Makers (MM) 

  • MIAX Options Exchange:
    • Send at least one two-sided quote in any of the options listed below
    • Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below
  • MIAX Pearl Options Exchange:
    • Send at least one two-sided order in any of the options listed below
    • Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below
  • MIAX Emerald Options Exchange:
    • Send at least one two-sided quote in any of the options listed below
    • Receive at least one execution in any of the options listed below

 

Options 

  1. AAPL - JAN 19 24 - C – 165
  2. AAPL - JAN 19 24 – P – 165
  3. BAC - NOV 17 23 – C – 27
  4. BAC - NOV 17 23 – P – 27
  5. GE - JAN 19 24 – C – 95
  6. GE - JAN 19 24 – P – 95
  7. MSFT - JUN 21 24 – C – 285
  8. MSFT – JUN 21 24 – P – 285
  9. SPY - DEC 15 23 – C - 407
  10. SPY - DEC 15 23 – P - 407
  11. SPIKE-Dec 20 23-C-100.00
  12. SPIKE-Dec 20 23-P-100.00


MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange BCP Testing Requirements 
Equity Members mandated to participate in accordance with Regulation SCI are obligated, at a minimum, to demonstrate the following:

  • Send at least two orders in any of the equity symbols listed below
  • Receive at least one execution in any of the equity symbols listed below

Equities 

  1. Symbol - NTGR
  2. Symbol - ZVZZT
  3. Symbol - NTEST

October 14, 2023 Test Day Timeline:

  • 08:30 - Firms can connect to Trading Systems and enter Orders and Quotes
  • 09:15 - Live Quote Window will open
  • 09:30 - Opening
  • 13:00 - Closing

 

Test Completion:

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg