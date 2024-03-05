Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MIAX Exchange Group - Options And Equities Markets - Daylight Saving Time - March 2024

Date 05/03/2024

Please be advised the MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options and MIAX Pearl Equities Exchanges are scheduled to begin Daylight Saving Time at 2:00 AM on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The MIAX Exchange Group will adjust the system times ahead 1 hour for trading beginning Monday, March 11, 2024.

If you have any questions please contact Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302.

