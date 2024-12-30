MIAX Exchange Group - Options & Equities Markets - Closed For A National Day Of Mourning In Honor Of The Late President Jimmy Carter On Thursday, January 9, 2025

Please be advised the MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options, MIAX Sapphire Options and MIAX Pearl Equities Exchanges will be closed on Thursday, January 9, 2025 for a National Day of Mourning in Honor of the Late President Jimmy Carter.



Refer to the OCC's Unscheduled Market Closings Guide for further details regarding option processing,



If you have any questions, please contact Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302.