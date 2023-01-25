MIAX Exchange Group - Options & Equities Markets - Availability Of The Member Firm Portal User Manual

The MIAX Member Firm Portal (“MFP”) is an online portal which provides self-service functions for member firms for the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald Options Exchange and MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange.





Features available for all MIAX Exchanges

Ability to view current connectivity and services

Ability to view all market making assignments and make updates (excluding Primary Lead Market Maker assignments)

Ability to view current risk protection settings and request configuration changes

Ability to download latest request forms (except for Regulatory forms, which can be found on the Regulatory Forms page on our website)

Features available for MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options and MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges:

Ability to view and request changes for current session notification configurations

Ability to view trades across all MIAX options exchanges and edit non-material trade details

Features available for the MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange:

Ability to view current configuration settings and request changes for current session notifications, session configurations, and MPID configurations

Ability to view all trades

Ability to view all orders and cancel individual open orders

More information can be found in the current MIAX Exchanges Member Firm Portal User Manual on the MIAX Website in the Knowledge Center.



For additional information or to request access to the Member Firm Portal, please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302.



Regulatory questions should be directed to the Regulatory Department at (609) 897-7309 or Regulatory@MIAXOptions.com.