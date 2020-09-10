 Skip to main Content
MIAX Exchange Group - Moment Of Silence On Friday, September 11, 2020

Date 10/09/2020

Please be advised the MIAX Exchanges will observe a one minute moment of silence at 9:20 A.M. Eastern on Friday, September 11, 2020 to honor 9/11 victims, survivors, and their families.
 
While trading will not be affected, we encourage our members and participants to join us in this silent tribute.