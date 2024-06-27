MIAX Exchange Group - Holiday Schedule - July 4, 2024

Please be advised that the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald Options Exchange and MIAX Pearl Equities Exchange will have an abbreviated trading session on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. All Option Classes and Equity Issues will close 3 hours early.



On Thursday, July 4, 2024, the MIAX Exchanges will be closed in observance of Independence Day.



If you have any questions please contact Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302.