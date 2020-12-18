MIAX Exchange: Electronic Filing Of Annual Reports

MIAX Exchange Members are reminded that, in connection with the Regulatory Services Agreement between the Exchange and FINRA, the filing of annual reports has been transitioned to the electronic filing platform available via FINRA’s Firm Gateway.
Please refer to the following for more details.
- MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2020-75
- MIAX Pearl Options Regulatory Circular 2020-63
- MIAX Emerald Options Regulatory Circular 2020-66
Further questions may be directed to the Exchange’s Membership Department at MemberServices@miami-holdings.com or (609) 897-1479.
****Confidentiality Note**** This e-mail may contain confidential and or privileged information and is solely for the use of the sender's intended recipient(s). Any review, dissemination, copying, printing or other use of this e-mail by any other persons or entities is prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please contact the sender immediately by reply email and delete the material from any computer.