MIAX Completes Acquisition Of LedgerX From FTX Debtors

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), owner of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEXTM), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), and Dorman Trading LLC, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of LedgerX LLC (LedgerX) from Ledger Holdings Inc. in connection with the bankruptcy proceedings of FTX Trading Ltd. and its affiliated debtors.

LedgerX is a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

"The acquisition of LedgerX represents an important part of our growth strategy, expanding our ability to offer new and innovative products to the swaps and futures industry," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of MIH. "We are pleased to complete this acquisition and welcome the LedgerX team to the MIH family as we continue to execute on our strategy of operating regulated financial markets both in the U.S. and internationally."

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to MIH, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Gallagher, Briody & Butler served as legal advisors to MIH.