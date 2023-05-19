BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach

MIAX Completes Acquisition Of LedgerX From FTX Debtors

Date 19/05/2023

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), owner of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEXTM), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), and Dorman Trading LLC, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of LedgerX LLC (LedgerX) from Ledger Holdings Inc. in connection with the bankruptcy proceedings of FTX Trading Ltd. and its affiliated debtors.

 

LedgerX is a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

"The acquisition of LedgerX represents an important part of our growth strategy, expanding our ability to offer new and innovative products to the swaps and futures industry," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of MIH. "We are pleased to complete this acquisition and welcome the LedgerX team to the MIH family as we continue to execute on our strategy of operating regulated financial markets both in the U.S. and internationally."

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to MIH, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Gallagher, Briody & Butler served as legal advisors to MIH.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach