Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

MIAX: Approved Rule Change To Amend FINRA Rule 13606 (Record Of Proceedings) To Provide Customers Access To A Copy Of The Official Record Of An Expungement Hearing

Date 14/11/2024

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved an amendment to FINRA Rule 13606 to have FINRA Dispute Resolution Services provide an official record copy of a Rule 13805 expungement hearing, and any transcription, to requesting customers who attend and participate in the expungement hearing, or who provide their written position on the expungement request.

Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for more information on the FINRA rule change:

Direct Regulatory inquiries to Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

 


Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg