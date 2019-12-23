MIAX Options has proposed a rule change to adopt new Chapter XIX series of rules captioned Registration, Qualification and Continuing Education in the MIAX Options Rulebook. The rule change will become effective on January 9, 2020, pursuant to a notice recently issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald plan to file similar proposals to amend their rules and incorporate by reference the new MIAX Options Chapter XIX into the MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald Rulebooks.
Please refer to the following for further details on the rule change.
MIAX Amendment, Reorganization And Enhancement Of Registration Rules
