Miami International Holdings Wins Patent Case Against Nasdaq: All Asserted Patents Invalidated And Patent Claims Permanently Dismissed With Prejudice

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), the parent holding company of the MIAX Options®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® exchanges (collectively, MIAX®), today announced that the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey has entered a stipulation and order (the Order) in Nasdaq, Inc., et al v. Miami International Holdings Inc., et al (Civil Action No.: 3:17-cv-06664-ZNQ-DEA) dismissing with prejudice all of the six patent infringement claims asserted by Nasdaq against MIH and its affiliates. The Order was signed on June 30, 2022 by the Honorable Zahid N. Quraishi – United States District Court Judge for the District of New Jersey.

The Order was entered following MIH obtaining determinations before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to invalidate all of the Nasdaq patents asserted against MIH.

MIH has been represented in the PTAB proceedings by Reed Smith LLP and Fish & Richardson P.C.