Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For September 2024 - Multiple Options And Equities Exchanges Report Record Volumes - MIAX Sapphire Market Share Surpasses 1.1% In September 2024

Date 10/10/2024

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported September 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures.

September 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

  • Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 124.6 million contracts, a 7.0% increase year-over-year (YoY). September 2024 market share reached 14.2%, a 7.1% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 1.2 billion contracts, a 0.3% decrease from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Sapphire reached a monthly volume of 9.8 million contracts, with September 2024 market share reaching 1.1%. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024, at which time more than 3,800 classes will be available for trading.
  • MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 52.6 million contracts, a 12.9% increase YoY. September 2024 market share reached 6.0%, a 2.0% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 506.0 million contracts, a 4.6% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 28.8 million contracts, a 39.9% decrease YoY. September 2024 market share reached 3.3%, a 47.9% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 372.0 million contracts, a 25.5% decrease from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 33.5 million contracts, a 52.0% increase YoY. September 2024 market share reached 3.8%, a 32.0% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 316.6 million contracts, a 39.8% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.1 billion shares, an 8.7% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.7%, a 5.2% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 37.9 billion shares, a 17.0% increase from the same period in 2023. YTD market share reached a record 1.7%, a 9.5% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 185,195 contracts, a 3.6% decrease YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below. 

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Sep-24

Sep-23

% Chg

Aug-24

% Chg

Sep-24

Sep-23

% Chg

Trading Days

20

20

22

188

187

U.S. Equity Options Industry

879,099,779

763,134,859

15.2 %

962,386,101

-8.7 %

8,136,518,110

7,560,157,102

7.6 %

MIAX Exchange Group

124,601,088

116,458,284

7.0 %

131,705,816

-5.4 %

1,205,501,741

1,209,591,615

-0.3 %

MIAX Options

52,557,584

46,537,747

12.9 %

61,027,610

-13.9 %

506,029,246

483,939,342

4.6 %

MIAX Pearl

28,765,237

47,901,118

-39.9 %

30,611,320

-6.0 %

372,010,823

499,215,133

-25.5 %

MIAX Emerald

33,473,285

22,019,419

52.0 %

39,015,174

-14.2 %

316,604,978

226,437,140

39.8 %

MIAX Sapphire(1)

9,804,982

-

-

1,051,712

832.3 %

10,856,694

-

-

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Sep-24

Sep-23

% Chg

Aug-24

% Chg

Sep-24

Sep-23

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

43,954,989

38,156,743

15.2 %

43,744,823

0.5 %

43,279,352

40,428,648

7.1 %

MIAX Exchange Group

6,230,054

5,822,914

7.0 %

5,986,628

4.1 %

6,412,243

6,468,404

-0.9 %

MIAX Options

2,627,879

2,326,887

12.9 %

2,773,982

-5.3 %

2,691,645

2,587,911

4.0 %

MIAX Pearl

1,438,262

2,395,056

-39.9 %

1,391,424

3.4 %

1,978,781

2,669,600

-25.9 %

MIAX Emerald

1,673,664

1,100,971

52.0 %

1,773,417

-5.6 %

1,684,069

1,210,894

39.1 %

MIAX Sapphire(1)

490,249

-

-

47,805

925.5 %

57,748

-

-

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Sep-24

Sep-23

% Chg

Aug-24

% Chg

Sep-24

Sep-23

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

14.17 %

15.26 %

-7.1 %

13.69 %

3.6 %

14.82 %

16.00 %

-7.4 %

MIAX Options

5.98 %

6.10 %

-2.0 %

6.34 %

-5.7 %

6.22 %

6.40 %

-2.8 %

MIAX Pearl

3.27 %

6.28 %

-47.9 %

3.18 %

2.9 %

4.57 %

6.60 %

-30.8 %

MIAX Emerald

3.81 %

2.89 %

32.0 %

4.05 %

-6.1 %

3.89 %

3.00 %

29.9 %

MIAX Sapphire(1)

1.12 %

-

-

0.11 %

920.6 %

0.13 %

-

-

(1)

MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024, at which time more than 3,800 classes will be available for trading.

Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Sep-24

Sep-23

% Chg

Aug-24

% Chg

Sep-24

Sep-23

% Chg

Trading Days

20

20

22

188

187

U.S. Equities Industry

237,154

206,831

14.7 %

252,333

-6.0 %

2,194,890

2,054,761

6.8 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

4,054

3,730

8.7 %

4,003

1.3 %

37,874

32,376

17.0 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

203

187

8.7 %

182

11.4 %

201

173

16.4 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.71 %

1.80 %

-5.2 %

1.59 %

7.8 %

1.73 %

1.58 %

9.5 %




Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MIAX
Futures, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures Contracts

Sep-24

Sep-23

% Chg

Aug-24

% Chg

Sep-24

Sep-23

% Chg

Trading Days

20

20

22

188

187

MIAX Futures Volume

185,195

192,064

-3.6 %

373,653

-50.4 %

2,411,625

2,191,523

10.0 %

MIAX Futures ADV

9,260

9,603

-3.6 %

16,984

-45.5 %

12,828

11,719

9.5 %

MIAX Futures Open Interest

79,682

75,234

5.9 %

81,709

-2.5 %

 

