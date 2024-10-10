Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For September 2024 - Multiple Options And Equities Exchanges Report Record Volumes - MIAX Sapphire Market Share Surpasses 1.1% In September 2024

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported September 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.

September 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 124.6 million contracts, a 7.0% increase year-over-year (YoY). September 2024 market share reached 14.2%, a 7.1% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 1.2 billion contracts, a 0.3% decrease from the same period in 2023.

MIAX Sapphire reached a monthly volume of 9.8 million contracts, with September 2024 market share reaching 1.1%. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024, at which time more than 3,800 classes will be available for trading.

MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 52.6 million contracts, a 12.9% increase YoY. September 2024 market share reached 6.0%, a 2.0% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 506.0 million contracts, a 4.6% increase from the same period in 2023.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 28.8 million contracts, a 39.9% decrease YoY. September 2024 market share reached 3.3%, a 47.9% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 372.0 million contracts, a 25.5% decrease from the same period in 2023.

MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 33.5 million contracts, a 52.0% increase YoY. September 2024 market share reached 3.8%, a 32.0% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 316.6 million contracts, a 39.8% increase from the same period in 2023.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.1 billion shares, an 8.7% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.7%, a 5.2% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 37.9 billion shares, a 17.0% increase from the same period in 2023. YTD market share reached a record 1.7%, a 9.5% increase from the same period in 2023.

In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 185,195 contracts, a 3.6% decrease YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Sep-24 Sep-23 % Chg Aug-24 % Chg Sep-24 Sep-23 % Chg Trading Days 20 20

U.S. Equity Options Industry 879,099,779 763,134,859 15.2 % 962,386,101 -8.7 % 8,136,518,110 7,560,157,102 7.6 % MIAX Exchange Group 124,601,088 116,458,284 7.0 % 131,705,816 -5.4 % 1,205,501,741 1,209,591,615 -0.3 % MIAX Options 52,557,584 46,537,747 12.9 % 61,027,610 -13.9 % 506,029,246 483,939,342 4.6 % MIAX Pearl 28,765,237 47,901,118 -39.9 % 30,611,320 -6.0 % 372,010,823 499,215,133 -25.5 % MIAX Emerald 33,473,285 22,019,419 52.0 % 39,015,174 -14.2 % 316,604,978 226,437,140 39.8 % MIAX Sapphire(1) 9,804,982 - - 1,051,712 832.3 % 10,856,694 - - Multi-Listed Options ADV Sep-24 Sep-23 % Chg Aug-24 % Chg Sep-24 Sep-23 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 43,954,989 38,156,743 15.2 % 43,744,823 0.5 % 43,279,352 40,428,648 7.1 % MIAX Exchange Group 6,230,054 5,822,914 7.0 % 5,986,628 4.1 % 6,412,243 6,468,404 -0.9 % MIAX Options 2,627,879 2,326,887 12.9 % 2,773,982 -5.3 % 2,691,645 2,587,911 4.0 % MIAX Pearl 1,438,262 2,395,056 -39.9 % 1,391,424 3.4 % 1,978,781 2,669,600 -25.9 % MIAX Emerald 1,673,664 1,100,971 52.0 % 1,773,417 -5.6 % 1,684,069 1,210,894 39.1 % MIAX Sapphire(1) 490,249 - - 47,805 925.5 % 57,748 - -

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Sep-24 Sep-23 % Chg Aug-24 % Chg Sep-24 Sep-23 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 14.17 % 15.26 % -7.1 % 13.69 % 3.6 % 14.82 % 16.00 % -7.4 % MIAX Options 5.98 % 6.10 % -2.0 % 6.34 % -5.7 % 6.22 % 6.40 % -2.8 % MIAX Pearl 3.27 % 6.28 % -47.9 % 3.18 % 2.9 % 4.57 % 6.60 % -30.8 % MIAX Emerald 3.81 % 2.89 % 32.0 % 4.05 % -6.1 % 3.89 % 3.00 % 29.9 % MIAX Sapphire(1) 1.12 % - - 0.11 % 920.6 % 0.13 % - -

(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024, at which time more than 3,800 classes will be available for trading.