Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For September 2024 - Multiple Options And Equities Exchanges Report Record Volumes - MIAX Sapphire Market Share Surpasses 1.1% In September 2024

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported September 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire™ (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures™.
September 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights
- Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 124.6 million contracts, a 7.0% increase year-over-year (YoY). September 2024 market share reached 14.2%, a 7.1% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 1.2 billion contracts, a 0.3% decrease from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Sapphire reached a monthly volume of 9.8 million contracts, with September 2024 market share reaching 1.1%. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024, at which time more than 3,800 classes will be available for trading.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 52.6 million contracts, a 12.9% increase YoY. September 2024 market share reached 6.0%, a 2.0% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 506.0 million contracts, a 4.6% increase from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 28.8 million contracts, a 39.9% decrease YoY. September 2024 market share reached 3.3%, a 47.9% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 372.0 million contracts, a 25.5% decrease from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 33.5 million contracts, a 52.0% increase YoY. September 2024 market share reached 3.8%, a 32.0% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 316.6 million contracts, a 39.8% increase from the same period in 2023.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.1 billion shares, an 8.7% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.7%, a 5.2% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 37.9 billion shares, a 17.0% increase from the same period in 2023. YTD market share reached a record 1.7%, a 9.5% increase from the same period in 2023.
- In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 185,195 contracts, a 3.6% decrease YoY.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options
|
Sep-24
|
Sep-23
|
% Chg
|
Aug-24
|
% Chg
|
Sep-24
|
Sep-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
22
|
188
|
187
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
879,099,779
|
763,134,859
|
15.2 %
|
962,386,101
|
-8.7 %
|
8,136,518,110
|
7,560,157,102
|
7.6 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
124,601,088
|
116,458,284
|
7.0 %
|
131,705,816
|
-5.4 %
|
1,205,501,741
|
1,209,591,615
|
-0.3 %
|
MIAX Options
|
52,557,584
|
46,537,747
|
12.9 %
|
61,027,610
|
-13.9 %
|
506,029,246
|
483,939,342
|
4.6 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
28,765,237
|
47,901,118
|
-39.9 %
|
30,611,320
|
-6.0 %
|
372,010,823
|
499,215,133
|
-25.5 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
33,473,285
|
22,019,419
|
52.0 %
|
39,015,174
|
-14.2 %
|
316,604,978
|
226,437,140
|
39.8 %
|
MIAX Sapphire(1)
|
9,804,982
|
-
|
-
|
1,051,712
|
832.3 %
|
10,856,694
|
-
|
-
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Sep-24
|
Sep-23
|
% Chg
|
Aug-24
|
% Chg
|
Sep-24
|
Sep-23
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
43,954,989
|
38,156,743
|
15.2 %
|
43,744,823
|
0.5 %
|
43,279,352
|
40,428,648
|
7.1 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
6,230,054
|
5,822,914
|
7.0 %
|
5,986,628
|
4.1 %
|
6,412,243
|
6,468,404
|
-0.9 %
|
MIAX Options
|
2,627,879
|
2,326,887
|
12.9 %
|
2,773,982
|
-5.3 %
|
2,691,645
|
2,587,911
|
4.0 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
1,438,262
|
2,395,056
|
-39.9 %
|
1,391,424
|
3.4 %
|
1,978,781
|
2,669,600
|
-25.9 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
1,673,664
|
1,100,971
|
52.0 %
|
1,773,417
|
-5.6 %
|
1,684,069
|
1,210,894
|
39.1 %
|
MIAX Sapphire(1)
|
490,249
|
-
|
-
|
47,805
|
925.5 %
|
57,748
|
-
|
-
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market
|
Sep-24
|
Sep-23
|
% Chg
|
Aug-24
|
% Chg
|
Sep-24
|
Sep-23
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
14.17 %
|
15.26 %
|
-7.1 %
|
13.69 %
|
3.6 %
|
14.82 %
|
16.00 %
|
-7.4 %
|
MIAX Options
|
5.98 %
|
6.10 %
|
-2.0 %
|
6.34 %
|
-5.7 %
|
6.22 %
|
6.40 %
|
-2.8 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
3.27 %
|
6.28 %
|
-47.9 %
|
3.18 %
|
2.9 %
|
4.57 %
|
6.60 %
|
-30.8 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
3.81 %
|
2.89 %
|
32.0 %
|
4.05 %
|
-6.1 %
|
3.89 %
|
3.00 %
|
29.9 %
|
MIAX Sapphire(1)
|
1.12 %
|
-
|
-
|
0.11 %
|
920.6 %
|
0.13 %
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024, at which time more than 3,800 classes will be available for trading.
|
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Sep-24
|
Sep-23
|
% Chg
|
Aug-24
|
% Chg
|
Sep-24
|
Sep-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
22
|
188
|
187
|
U.S. Equities Industry
|
237,154
|
206,831
|
14.7 %
|
252,333
|
-6.0 %
|
2,194,890
|
2,054,761
|
6.8 %
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
4,054
|
3,730
|
8.7 %
|
4,003
|
1.3 %
|
37,874
|
32,376
|
17.0 %
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
203
|
187
|
8.7 %
|
182
|
11.4 %
|
201
|
173
|
16.4 %
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
1.71 %
|
1.80 %
|
-5.2 %
|
1.59 %
|
7.8 %
|
1.73 %
|
1.58 %
|
9.5 %
|
Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MIAX
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures Contracts
|
Sep-24
|
Sep-23
|
% Chg
|
Aug-24
|
% Chg
|
Sep-24
|
Sep-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
22
|
188
|
187
|
MIAX Futures Volume
|
185,195
|
192,064
|
-3.6 %
|
373,653
|
-50.4 %
|
2,411,625
|
2,191,523
|
10.0 %
|
MIAX Futures ADV
|
9,260
|
9,603
|
-3.6 %
|
16,984
|
-45.5 %
|
12,828
|
11,719
|
9.5 %
|
MIAX Futures Open Interest
|
79,682
|
75,234
|
5.9 %
|
81,709
|
-2.5 %