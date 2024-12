Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For November 2024 - Multi-Listed Options Market Share Up 9.3% With Record Volume Across Multiple Options And Equities Exchanges

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported November 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX SapphireTM (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX FuturesTM.

November 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 163.0 million contracts in November 2024 , a 34.9% increase year-over-year (YoY). November 2024 market share reached 16.1%, a 9.3% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 1.5 billion contracts, a 4.5% increase from the same period in 2023.

, a 34.9% increase year-over-year (YoY). market share reached 16.1%, a 9.3% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 1.5 billion contracts, a 4.5% increase from the same period in 2023. MIAX Sapphire reached a monthly volume of 18.5 million contracts, with November 2024 market share reaching 1.8%. On November 15 , MIAX Sapphire set a daily volume record of 1.2 million contracts. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.

market share reaching 1.8%. On , MIAX Sapphire set a daily volume record of 1.2 million contracts. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading. MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 60.8 million contracts, a 25.5% increase YoY. November 2024 market share reached 6.0%, a 1.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 628.2 million contracts, a 7.8% increase from the same period in 2023.

market share reached 6.0%, a 1.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 628.2 million contracts, a 7.8% increase from the same period in 2023. MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 32.0 million contracts, a 33.6% decrease YoY. November 2024 market share reached 3.2%, a 46.2% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 436.7 million contracts, a 27.3% decrease from the same period in 2023.

market share reached 3.2%, a 46.2% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 436.7 million contracts, a 27.3% decrease from the same period in 2023. MIAX Emerald reached a record monthly volume of 51.7 million contracts, a 113.5% increase YoY. November 2024 market share reached 5.1%, a 73.1% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 413.1 million contracts, a 50.0% increase from the same period in 2023.

market share reached 5.1%, a 73.1% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 413.1 million contracts, a 50.0% increase from the same period in 2023. In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.8 billion shares, an 18.3% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.3%, a 37.9% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 46.0 billion shares, an 8.2% increase from the same period in 2023. YTD market share reached 1.7%, a 1.4% decrease from the same period in 2023.

In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 342,348 contracts, a 4.3% increase YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Nov-24 Nov-23 % Chg Oct-24 % Chg Nov-24 Nov-23 % Chg Trading Days 20 21

23

231 230

U.S. Equity Options Industry 1,010,941,318 819,353,114 23.4 % 1,019,395,795 -0.8 % 10,166,855,223 9,260,697,779 9.8 % MIAX Exchange Group 163,035,002 120,847,771 34.9 % 156,101,259 4.4 % 1,524,638,002 1,458,725,010 4.5 % MIAX Options 60,797,990 48,435,412 25.5 % 61,385,978 -1.0 % 628,213,214 582,625,524 7.8 % MIAX Pearl 32,006,908 48,184,598 -33.6 % 32,700,382 -2.1 % 436,718,113 600,756,195 -27.3 % MIAX Emerald 51,730,078 24,227,761 113.5 % 44,769,481 15.5 % 413,104,537 275,343,291 50.0 % MIAX Sapphire 18,500,026 - - 17,245,418 7.3 % 46,602,138 - - Multi-Listed Options ADV Nov-24 Nov-23 % Chg Oct-24 % Chg Nov-24 Nov-23 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 50,547,066 39,016,815 29.6 % 44,321,556 14.0 % 44,012,360 40,263,903 9.3 % MIAX Exchange Group 8,151,750 5,754,656 41.7 % 6,787,011 20.1 % 6,600,165 6,342,283 4.1 % MIAX Options 3,039,900 2,306,448 31.8 % 2,668,956 13.9 % 2,719,538 2,533,154 7.4 % MIAX Pearl 1,600,345 2,294,505 -30.3 % 1,421,756 12.6 % 1,890,555 2,611,983 -27.6 % MIAX Emerald 2,586,504 1,153,703 124.2 % 1,946,499 32.9 % 1,788,331 1,197,145 49.4 % MIAX Sapphire 925,001 - - 749,801 23.4 % 201,741 - -

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Nov-24 Nov-23 % Chg Oct-24 % Chg Nov-24 Nov-23 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 16.13 % 14.75 % 9.3 % 15.31 % 5.3 % 15.00 % 15.75 % -4.8 % MIAX Options 6.01 % 5.91 % 1.7 % 6.02 % -0.1 % 6.18 % 6.29 % -1.8 % MIAX Pearl 3.17 % 5.88 % -46.2 % 3.21 % -1.3 % 4.30 % 6.49 % -33.8 % MIAX Emerald 5.12 % 2.96 % 73.1 % 4.39 % 16.5 % 4.06 % 2.97 % 36.7 % MIAX Sapphire 1.83 % - - 1.69 % 8.2 % 0.46 % - -





(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024 with over 3,800 classes now available for trading.