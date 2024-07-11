Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For June 2024 - YTD Volumes Reach Record Levels On Multiple Options And Equities Exchanges

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies, today reported June 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

June 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly total of 115 million contracts, a 19.1% decrease year-over-year (YoY). June 2024 market share reached 13.7%, a 15.5% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 811.0 million contracts, a 2.3% decrease from the same period in 2023.

market share reached 13.7%, a 15.5% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 811.0 million contracts, a 2.3% decrease from the same period in 2023. MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 51.2 million contracts, a 10.4% decrease YoY. June 2024 market share reached 6.1%, a 6.4% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 331.5 million contracts, a 0.1% increase from the same period in 2023.

market share reached 6.1%, a 6.4% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 331.5 million contracts, a 0.1% increase from the same period in 2023. MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 32.2 million contracts, a 45.6% decrease YoY. June 2024 market share reached 3.8%, a 43.1% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 278.7 million contracts, an 18.6% decrease from the same period in 2023.

market share reached 3.8%, a 43.1% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 278.7 million contracts, an 18.6% decrease from the same period in 2023. MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 31.6 million contracts, a 22.2% increase YoY. June 2024 market share reached 3.8%, a 27.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 200.8 million contracts, a 28.5% increase from the same period in 2023.

market share reached 3.8%, a 27.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 200.8 million contracts, a 28.5% increase from the same period in 2023. In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.0 billion shares, 31.3% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.3%, a 28.1% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 25.8 billion shares, a 24.0% increase from the same period in 2023. YTD market share reached a record 1.8%, an increase of 18.7% from the same period in 2023.

In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 346,016 contracts, a 27.4% increase YoY and a 57.1% increase from May 2024 .

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Contracts Jun-24 Jun-23 % Chg May-24 % Chg Jun-24 Jun-23 % Chg

Trading Days 19 21

22

124 124



U.S. Equity Options Industry 837,628,620 875,309,560 -4.3 % 888,512,052 -5.7 % 5,291,681,759 5,063,978,540 4.5 %

MIAX Exchange Group 114,989,271 142,120,689 -19.1 % 130,439,711 -11.8 % 810,990,932 829,863,120 -2.3 %

MIAX Options 51,218,895 57,183,100 -10.4 % 52,569,134 -2.6 % 331,452,604 331,096,501 0.1 %

MIAX Pearl 32,151,900 59,058,771 -45.6 % 43,052,063 -25.3 % 278,700,899 342,516,530 -18.6 %

MIAX Emerald 31,618,476 25,878,818 22.2 % 34,818,514 -9.2 % 200,837,429 156,250,089 28.5 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV Jun-24 Jun-23 % Chg May-24 % Chg Jun-24 Jun-23 % Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry 44,085,717 41,681,408 5.8 % 40,386,911 9.2 % 42,674,853 40,838,537 4.5 %

MIAX Exchange Group 6,052,067 6,767,652 -10.6 % 5,929,078 2.1 % 6,540,249 6,692,445 -2.3 %

MIAX Options 2,695,731 2,723,005 -1.0 % 2,389,506 12.8 % 2,673,005 2,670,133 0.1 %

MIAX Pearl 1,692,205 2,812,322 -39.8 % 1,956,912 -13.5 % 2,247,588 2,762,230 -18.6 %

MIAX Emerald 1,664,130 1,232,325 35.0 % 1,582,660 5.1 % 1,619,657 1,260,081 28.5 %



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market Share Jun-24 Jun-23 % Chg May-24 % Chg Jun-24 Jun-23 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 13.73 % 16.24 % -15.5 % 14.68 % -6.5 % 15.33 % 16.39 % -6.5 %

MIAX Options 6.11 % 6.53 % -6.4 % 5.92 % 3.4 % 6.26 % 6.54 % -4.2 %

MIAX Pearl 3.84 % 6.75 % -43.1 % 4.85 % -20.8 % 5.27 % 6.76 % -22.1 %

MIAX Emerald 3.77 % 2.96 % 27.7 % 3.92 % -3.7 % 3.80 % 3.09 % 23.0 %





Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Jun-24 Jun-23 % Chg May-24 % Chg Jun-24 Jun-23 % Chg Trading Days 19 21

22

124 124

U.S. Equities Industry 225,690 236,192 -4.4 % 274,062 -17.7 % 1,458,681 1,396,922 4.4 % MIAX Pearl Volume 3,022 4,395 -31.3 % 4,591 -34.2 % 25,847 20,846 24.0 % MIAX Pearl ADV 159 209 -24.0 % 209 -23.8 % 208 168 24.0 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.34 % 1.86 % -28.1 % 1.68 % -20.1 % 1.77 % 1.49 % 18.7 %