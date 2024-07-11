Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For June 2024 - YTD Volumes Reach Record Levels On Multiple Options And Equities Exchanges

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies, today reported June 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
June 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights
- Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly total of 115 million contracts, a 19.1% decrease year-over-year (YoY). June 2024 market share reached 13.7%, a 15.5% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 811.0 million contracts, a 2.3% decrease from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 51.2 million contracts, a 10.4% decrease YoY. June 2024 market share reached 6.1%, a 6.4% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 331.5 million contracts, a 0.1% increase from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 32.2 million contracts, a 45.6% decrease YoY. June 2024 market share reached 3.8%, a 43.1% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 278.7 million contracts, an 18.6% decrease from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 31.6 million contracts, a 22.2% increase YoY. June 2024 market share reached 3.8%, a 27.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 200.8 million contracts, a 28.5% increase from the same period in 2023.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.0 billion shares, 31.3% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.3%, a 28.1% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 25.8 billion shares, a 24.0% increase from the same period in 2023. YTD market share reached a record 1.8%, an increase of 18.7% from the same period in 2023.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 346,016 contracts, a 27.4% increase YoY and a 57.1% increase from May 2024.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Contracts
|
Jun-24
|
Jun-23
|
% Chg
|
May-24
|
% Chg
|
Jun-24
|
Jun-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
21
|
22
|
124
|
124
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
837,628,620
|
875,309,560
|
-4.3 %
|
888,512,052
|
-5.7 %
|
5,291,681,759
|
5,063,978,540
|
4.5 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
114,989,271
|
142,120,689
|
-19.1 %
|
130,439,711
|
-11.8 %
|
810,990,932
|
829,863,120
|
-2.3 %
|
MIAX Options
|
51,218,895
|
57,183,100
|
-10.4 %
|
52,569,134
|
-2.6 %
|
331,452,604
|
331,096,501
|
0.1 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
32,151,900
|
59,058,771
|
-45.6 %
|
43,052,063
|
-25.3 %
|
278,700,899
|
342,516,530
|
-18.6 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
31,618,476
|
25,878,818
|
22.2 %
|
34,818,514
|
-9.2 %
|
200,837,429
|
156,250,089
|
28.5 %
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Jun-24
|
Jun-23
|
% Chg
|
May-24
|
% Chg
|
Jun-24
|
Jun-23
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
44,085,717
|
41,681,408
|
5.8 %
|
40,386,911
|
9.2 %
|
42,674,853
|
40,838,537
|
4.5 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
6,052,067
|
6,767,652
|
-10.6 %
|
5,929,078
|
2.1 %
|
6,540,249
|
6,692,445
|
-2.3 %
|
MIAX Options
|
2,695,731
|
2,723,005
|
-1.0 %
|
2,389,506
|
12.8 %
|
2,673,005
|
2,670,133
|
0.1 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
1,692,205
|
2,812,322
|
-39.8 %
|
1,956,912
|
-13.5 %
|
2,247,588
|
2,762,230
|
-18.6 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
1,664,130
|
1,232,325
|
35.0 %
|
1,582,660
|
5.1 %
|
1,619,657
|
1,260,081
|
28.5 %
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share
|
Jun-24
|
Jun-23
|
% Chg
|
May-24
|
% Chg
|
Jun-24
|
Jun-23
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
13.73 %
|
16.24 %
|
-15.5 %
|
14.68 %
|
-6.5 %
|
15.33 %
|
16.39 %
|
-6.5 %
|
MIAX Options
|
6.11 %
|
6.53 %
|
-6.4 %
|
5.92 %
|
3.4 %
|
6.26 %
|
6.54 %
|
-4.2 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
3.84 %
|
6.75 %
|
-43.1 %
|
4.85 %
|
-20.8 %
|
5.27 %
|
6.76 %
|
-22.1 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
3.77 %
|
2.96 %
|
27.7 %
|
3.92 %
|
-3.7 %
|
3.80 %
|
3.09 %
|
23.0 %
|
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Jun-24
|
Jun-23
|
% Chg
|
May-24
|
% Chg
|
Jun-24
|
Jun-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
21
|
22
|
124
|
124
|
U.S. Equities Industry
|
225,690
|
236,192
|
-4.4 %
|
274,062
|
-17.7 %
|
1,458,681
|
1,396,922
|
4.4 %
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
3,022
|
4,395
|
-31.3 %
|
4,591
|
-34.2 %
|
25,847
|
20,846
|
24.0 %
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
159
|
209
|
-24.0 %
|
209
|
-23.8 %
|
208
|
168
|
24.0 %
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
1.34 %
|
1.86 %
|
-28.1 %
|
1.68 %
|
-20.1 %
|
1.77 %
|
1.49 %
|
18.7 %
|
Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MGEX,
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures Contracts
|
Jun-24
|
Jun-23
|
% Chg
|
May-24
|
% Chg
|
Jun-24
|
Jun-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
19
|
21
|
22
|
124
|
124
|
MGEX Futures Volume
|
346,016
|
271,495
|
27.4 %
|
220,302
|
57.1 %
|
1,627,528
|
1,424,896
|
14.2 %
|
MGEX ADV
|
18,211
|
12,928
|
40.9 %
|
10,014
|
81.9 %
|
13,125
|
11,491
|
14.2 %
|
MGEX Open Interest
|
79,968
|
53,926
|
48.3 %
|
68,418
|
16.9 %