Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For June 2024 - YTD Volumes Reach Record Levels On Multiple Options And Equities Exchanges

Date 11/07/2024

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies, today reported June 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

June 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

  • Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly total of 115 million contracts, a 19.1% decrease year-over-year (YoY). June 2024 market share reached 13.7%, a 15.5% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 811.0 million contracts, a 2.3% decrease from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 51.2 million contracts, a 10.4% decrease YoY. June 2024 market share reached 6.1%, a 6.4% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 331.5 million contracts, a 0.1% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 32.2 million contracts, a 45.6% decrease YoY. June 2024 market share reached 3.8%, a 43.1% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 278.7 million contracts, an 18.6% decrease from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 31.6 million contracts, a 22.2% increase YoY. June 2024 market share reached 3.8%, a 27.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 200.8 million contracts, a 28.5% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.0 billion shares, 31.3% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.3%, a 28.1% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 25.8 billion shares, a 24.0% increase from the same period in 2023. YTD market share reached a record 1.8%, an increase of 18.7% from the same period in 2023.
  • In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 346,016 contracts, a 27.4% increase YoY and a 57.1% increase from May 2024.

 

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Contracts

Jun-24

Jun-23

% Chg

May-24

% Chg

Jun-24

Jun-23

% Chg

Trading Days

19

21

22

124

124

U.S. Equity Options Industry

837,628,620

875,309,560

-4.3 %

888,512,052

-5.7 %

5,291,681,759

5,063,978,540

4.5 %

MIAX Exchange Group

114,989,271

142,120,689

-19.1 %

130,439,711

-11.8 %

810,990,932

829,863,120

-2.3 %

MIAX Options

51,218,895

57,183,100

-10.4 %

52,569,134

-2.6 %

331,452,604

331,096,501

0.1 %

MIAX Pearl

32,151,900

59,058,771

-45.6 %

43,052,063

-25.3 %

278,700,899

342,516,530

-18.6 %

MIAX Emerald

31,618,476

25,878,818

22.2 %

34,818,514

-9.2 %

200,837,429

156,250,089

28.5 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Jun-24

Jun-23

% Chg

May-24

% Chg

Jun-24

Jun-23

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

44,085,717

41,681,408

5.8 %

40,386,911

9.2 %

42,674,853

40,838,537

4.5 %

MIAX Exchange Group

6,052,067

6,767,652

-10.6 %

5,929,078

2.1 %

6,540,249

6,692,445

-2.3 %

MIAX Options

2,695,731

2,723,005

-1.0 %

2,389,506

12.8 %

2,673,005

2,670,133

0.1 %

MIAX Pearl

1,692,205

2,812,322

-39.8 %

1,956,912

-13.5 %

2,247,588

2,762,230

-18.6 %

MIAX Emerald

1,664,130

1,232,325

35.0 %

1,582,660

5.1 %

1,619,657

1,260,081

28.5 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market Share

Jun-24

Jun-23

% Chg

May-24

% Chg

Jun-24

Jun-23

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

13.73 %

16.24 %

-15.5 %

14.68 %

-6.5 %

15.33 %

16.39 %

-6.5 %

MIAX Options

6.11 %

6.53 %

-6.4 %

5.92 %

3.4 %

6.26 %

6.54 %

-4.2 %

MIAX Pearl

3.84 %

6.75 %

-43.1 %

4.85 %

-20.8 %

5.27 %

6.76 %

-22.1 %

MIAX Emerald

3.77 %

2.96 %

27.7 %

3.92 %

-3.7 %

3.80 %

3.09 %

23.0 %

Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Jun-24

Jun-23

% Chg

May-24

% Chg

Jun-24

Jun-23

% Chg

Trading Days

19

21

22

124

124

U.S. Equities Industry

225,690

236,192

-4.4 %

274,062

-17.7 %

1,458,681

1,396,922

4.4 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

3,022

4,395

-31.3 %

4,591

-34.2 %

25,847

20,846

24.0 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

159

209

-24.0 %

209

-23.8 %

208

168

24.0 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.34 %

1.86 %

-28.1 %

1.68 %

-20.1 %

1.77 %

1.49 %

18.7 %

Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MGEX,
Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures Contracts

Jun-24

Jun-23

% Chg

May-24

% Chg

Jun-24

Jun-23

% Chg

Trading Days

19

21

22

124

124

MGEX Futures Volume

346,016

271,495

27.4 %

220,302

57.1 %

1,627,528

1,424,896

14.2 %

MGEX ADV

18,211

12,928

40.9 %

10,014

81.9 %

13,125

11,491

14.2 %

MGEX Open Interest

79,968

53,926

48.3 %

68,418

16.9 %
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg