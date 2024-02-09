Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For January 2024 - MIAX Pearl Equities Volume Increases 105.3% With Market Share Reaching 1.9%

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported January 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
January 2024 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights
- Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly volume of 140.5 million contracts, a 3.7% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing an increase of 9.5% from December 2023. January 2024 market share reached 15.75%, a 1.1% decrease YoY.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 56.9 million contracts, a 3.4% increase YoY and a 10.6% increase from December 2023. January 2024 market share reached 6.37%, a 1.3% decrease YoY.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 51.9 million contracts, a 9.3% decrease YoY and representing a 12.0% increase from December 2023.
- MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 31.7 million contracts, a 36.2% increase YoY and a 4.0% increase from December 2023. January 2024 market share reached 3.56%, a 30.0% increase YoY.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ volume reached a monthly volume of 4.6 billion shares, a 105.3% increase YoY and representing a 4.9% increase from December 2023. January 2024 market share reached 1.90%, a 91.7% increase YoY.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 220,026 contracts, a 32.9% increase YoY and representing a 61.0% increase from December 2023.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options
|
Jan-24
|
Jan-23
|
% Chg
|
Dec-23
|
% Chg
|
Jan-24
|
Jan-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
20
|
20
|
21
|
20
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
891,961,535
|
851,299,299
|
4.8 %
|
831,449,638
|
7.3 %
|
891,961,535
|
851,299,299
|
4.8 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
140,525,814
|
135,562,425
|
3.7 %
|
128,287,450
|
9.5 %
|
140,525,814
|
135,562,425
|
3.7 %
|
MIAX Options
|
56,855,169
|
54,968,897
|
3.4 %
|
51,400,676
|
10.6 %
|
56,855,169
|
54,968,897
|
3.4 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
51,931,661
|
57,286,437
|
-9.3 %
|
46,372,764
|
12.0 %
|
51,931,661
|
57,286,437
|
-9.3 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
31,738,984
|
23,307,091
|
36.2 %
|
30,514,010
|
4.0 %
|
31,738,984
|
23,307,091
|
36.2 %
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Jan-24
|
Jan-23
|
% Chg
|
Dec-23
|
% Chg
|
Jan-24
|
Jan-23
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
42,474,359
|
42,564,965
|
-0.2 %
|
41,572,482
|
2.2 %
|
42,474,359
|
42,564,965
|
-0.2 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
6,691,705
|
6,778,121
|
-1.3 %
|
6,414,373
|
4.3 %
|
6,691,705
|
6,778,121
|
-1.3 %
|
MIAX Options
|
2,707,389
|
2,748,445
|
-1.5 %
|
2,570,034
|
5.3 %
|
2,707,389
|
2,748,445
|
-1.5 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
2,472,936
|
2,864,322
|
-13.7 %
|
2,318,638
|
6.7 %
|
2,472,936
|
2,864,322
|
-13.7 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
1,511,380
|
1,165,355
|
29.7 %
|
1,525,701
|
-0.9 %
|
1,511,380
|
1,165,355
|
29.7 %
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market
|
Jan-24
|
Jan-23
|
% Chg
|
Dec-23
|
% Chg
|
Jan-24
|
Jan-23
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
15.75 %
|
15.92 %
|
-1.1 %
|
15.43 %
|
2.1 %
|
15.75 %
|
15.92 %
|
-1.1 %
|
MIAX Options
|
6.37 %
|
6.46 %
|
-1.3 %
|
6.18 %
|
3.1 %
|
6.37 %
|
6.46 %
|
-1.3 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
5.82 %
|
6.73 %
|
-13.5 %
|
5.58 %
|
4.4 %
|
5.82 %
|
6.73 %
|
-13.5 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
3.56 %
|
2.74 %
|
30.0 %
|
3.67 %
|
-3.0 %
|
3.56 %
|
2.74 %
|
30.0 %
|
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Jan-24
|
Jan-23
|
% Chg
|
Dec-23
|
% Chg
|
Jan-24
|
Jan-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
20
|
20
|
21
|
20
|
U.S. Equities Industry
|
242,622
|
226,550
|
7.1 %
|
247,729
|
-2.1 %
|
242,622
|
226,550
|
7.1 %
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
4,604
|
2,243
|
105.3 %
|
4,387
|
4.9 %
|
4,604
|
2,243
|
105.3 %
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
219
|
112
|
95.5 %
|
219
|
-0.1 %
|
219
|
112
|
95.5 %
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
1.90 %
|
0.99 %
|
91.7 %
|
1.77 %
|
7.2 %
|
1.90 %
|
0.99 %
|
91.7 %
|
Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures Contracts
|
Jan-24
|
Jan-23
|
% Chg
|
Dec-23
|
% Chg
|
Jan-24
|
Jan-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
20
|
20
|
21
|
20
|
MGEX Total
|
220,026
|
165,600
|
32.9 %
|
136,652
|
61.0 %
|
220,026
|
165,600
|
32.9 %
|
MGEX Average Daily Volume
|
10,477
|
8,280
|
26.5 %
|
6,833
|
53.3 %
|
10,477
|
8,280
|
26.5 %
|
MGEX Open Interest
|
80,674
|
65,286
|
23.6 %
|
63,238
|
27.6 %