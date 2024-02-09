Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For January 2024 - MIAX Pearl Equities Volume Increases 105.3% With Market Share Reaching 1.9%

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported January 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

January 2024 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly volume of 140.5 million contracts, a 3.7% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing an increase of 9.5% from December 2023 . January 2024 market share reached 15.75%, a 1.1% decrease YoY.

. market share reached 15.75%, a 1.1% decrease YoY. MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 56.9 million contracts, a 3.4% increase YoY and a 10.6% increase from December 2023 . January 2024 market share reached 6.37%, a 1.3% decrease YoY.

. market share reached 6.37%, a 1.3% decrease YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 51.9 million contracts, a 9.3% decrease YoY and representing a 12.0% increase from December 2023 .

. MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 31.7 million contracts, a 36.2% increase YoY and a 4.0% increase from December 2023 . January 2024 market share reached 3.56%, a 30.0% increase YoY.

. market share reached 3.56%, a 30.0% increase YoY. In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ volume reached a monthly volume of 4.6 billion shares, a 105.3% increase YoY and representing a 4.9% increase from December 2023 . January 2024 market share reached 1.90%, a 91.7% increase YoY.

. market share reached 1.90%, a 91.7% increase YoY. In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 220,026 contracts, a 32.9% increase YoY and representing a 61.0% increase from December 2023 .

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg Dec-23 % Chg Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg

Trading Days 21 20

20

21 20



U.S. Equity Options Industry 891,961,535 851,299,299 4.8 % 831,449,638 7.3 % 891,961,535 851,299,299 4.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group 140,525,814 135,562,425 3.7 % 128,287,450 9.5 % 140,525,814 135,562,425 3.7 %

MIAX Options 56,855,169 54,968,897 3.4 % 51,400,676 10.6 % 56,855,169 54,968,897 3.4 %

MIAX Pearl 51,931,661 57,286,437 -9.3 % 46,372,764 12.0 % 51,931,661 57,286,437 -9.3 %

MIAX Emerald 31,738,984 23,307,091 36.2 % 30,514,010 4.0 % 31,738,984 23,307,091 36.2 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg Dec-23 % Chg Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry 42,474,359 42,564,965 -0.2 % 41,572,482 2.2 % 42,474,359 42,564,965 -0.2 %

MIAX Exchange Group 6,691,705 6,778,121 -1.3 % 6,414,373 4.3 % 6,691,705 6,778,121 -1.3 %

MIAX Options 2,707,389 2,748,445 -1.5 % 2,570,034 5.3 % 2,707,389 2,748,445 -1.5 %

MIAX Pearl 2,472,936 2,864,322 -13.7 % 2,318,638 6.7 % 2,472,936 2,864,322 -13.7 %

MIAX Emerald 1,511,380 1,165,355 29.7 % 1,525,701 -0.9 % 1,511,380 1,165,355 29.7 %



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg Dec-23 % Chg Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 15.75 % 15.92 % -1.1 % 15.43 % 2.1 % 15.75 % 15.92 % -1.1 %

MIAX Options 6.37 % 6.46 % -1.3 % 6.18 % 3.1 % 6.37 % 6.46 % -1.3 %

MIAX Pearl 5.82 % 6.73 % -13.5 % 5.58 % 4.4 % 5.82 % 6.73 % -13.5 %

MIAX Emerald 3.56 % 2.74 % 30.0 % 3.67 % -3.0 % 3.56 % 2.74 % 30.0 %





Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg Dec-23 % Chg Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg Trading Days 21 20

20

21 20

U.S. Equities Industry 242,622 226,550 7.1 % 247,729 -2.1 % 242,622 226,550 7.1 % MIAX Pearl Volume 4,604 2,243 105.3 % 4,387 4.9 % 4,604 2,243 105.3 % MIAX Pearl ADV 219 112 95.5 % 219 -0.1 % 219 112 95.5 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.90 % 0.99 % 91.7 % 1.77 % 7.2 % 1.90 % 0.99 % 91.7 %