Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For January 2024 - MIAX Pearl Equities Volume Increases 105.3% With Market Share Reaching 1.9%

Date 09/02/2024

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported January 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

January 2024 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

  • Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly volume of 140.5 million contracts, a 3.7% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing an increase of 9.5% from December 2023January 2024 market share reached 15.75%, a 1.1% decrease YoY.
  • MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 56.9 million contracts, a 3.4% increase YoY and a 10.6% increase from December 2023January 2024 market share reached 6.37%, a 1.3% decrease YoY.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 51.9 million contracts, a 9.3% decrease YoY and representing a 12.0% increase from December 2023.
  • MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 31.7 million contracts, a 36.2% increase YoY and a 4.0% increase from December 2023January 2024 market share reached 3.56%, a 30.0% increase YoY.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ volume reached a monthly volume of 4.6 billion shares, a 105.3% increase YoY and representing a 4.9% increase from December 2023January 2024 market share reached 1.90%, a 91.7% increase YoY.
  • In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 220,026 contracts, a 32.9% increase YoY and representing a 61.0% increase from December 2023.

 

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Jan-24

Jan-23

% Chg

Dec-23

% Chg

Jan-24

Jan-23

% Chg

Trading Days

21

20

20

21

20

U.S. Equity Options Industry

891,961,535

851,299,299

4.8 %

831,449,638

7.3 %

891,961,535

851,299,299

4.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group

140,525,814

135,562,425

3.7 %

128,287,450

9.5 %

140,525,814

135,562,425

3.7 %

MIAX Options

56,855,169

54,968,897

3.4 %

51,400,676

10.6 %

56,855,169

54,968,897

3.4 %

MIAX Pearl

51,931,661

57,286,437

-9.3 %

46,372,764

12.0 %

51,931,661

57,286,437

-9.3 %

MIAX Emerald

31,738,984

23,307,091

36.2 %

30,514,010

4.0 %

31,738,984

23,307,091

36.2 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Jan-24

Jan-23

% Chg

Dec-23

% Chg

Jan-24

Jan-23

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

42,474,359

42,564,965

-0.2 %

41,572,482

2.2 %

42,474,359

42,564,965

-0.2 %

MIAX Exchange Group

6,691,705

6,778,121

-1.3 %

6,414,373

4.3 %

6,691,705

6,778,121

-1.3 %

MIAX Options

2,707,389

2,748,445

-1.5 %

2,570,034

5.3 %

2,707,389

2,748,445

-1.5 %

MIAX Pearl

2,472,936

2,864,322

-13.7 %

2,318,638

6.7 %

2,472,936

2,864,322

-13.7 %

MIAX Emerald

1,511,380

1,165,355

29.7 %

1,525,701

-0.9 %

1,511,380

1,165,355

29.7 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Jan-24

Jan-23

% Chg

Dec-23

% Chg

Jan-24

Jan-23

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

15.75 %

15.92 %

-1.1 %

15.43 %

2.1 %

15.75 %

15.92 %

-1.1 %

MIAX Options

6.37 %

6.46 %

-1.3 %

6.18 %

3.1 %

6.37 %

6.46 %

-1.3 %

MIAX Pearl

5.82 %

6.73 %

-13.5 %

5.58 %

4.4 %

5.82 %

6.73 %

-13.5 %

MIAX Emerald

3.56 %

2.74 %

30.0 %

3.67 %

-3.0 %

3.56 %

2.74 %

30.0 %

Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Jan-24

Jan-23

% Chg

Dec-23

% Chg

Jan-24

Jan-23

% Chg

Trading Days

21

20

20

21

20

U.S. Equities Industry

242,622

226,550

7.1 %

247,729

-2.1 %

242,622

226,550

7.1 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

4,604

2,243

105.3 %

4,387

4.9 %

4,604

2,243

105.3 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

219

112

95.5 %

219

-0.1 %

219

112

95.5 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.90 %

0.99 %

91.7 %

1.77 %

7.2 %

1.90 %

0.99 %

91.7 %

Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open
Interest for MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures Contracts

Jan-24

Jan-23

% Chg

Dec-23

% Chg

Jan-24

Jan-23

% Chg

Trading Days

21

20

20

21

20

MGEX Total

220,026

165,600

32.9 %

136,652

61.0 %

220,026

165,600

32.9 %

MGEX Average Daily Volume

10,477

8,280

26.5 %

6,833

53.3 %

10,477

8,280

26.5 %

MGEX Open Interest

80,674

65,286

23.6 %

63,238

27.6 %
