Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For February 2024 - MIAX Exchange Group YTD Options And Equities Volumes At Record Levels While MGEX Futures Volume Surges 30.3%

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported February 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
February 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights
- Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly total of 145.3 million contracts, a 6.0% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing an increase of 3.4% from January 2024. February 2024 market share reached 16.34%, a 2.7% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 285.8 million contracts, a 4.8% increase from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 58.3 million contracts, a 6.3% increase YoY and a 2.6% increase from January 2024. February 2024 market share reached 6.56%, a 2.4% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 115.2 million contracts, a 4.9% increase from the same period in 2023.
- MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 33.6 million contracts, a 22.7% increase YoY and a 6.0% increase from January 2024. February 2024 market share reached 3.78%, a 12.7% increase YoY.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.1 billion shares, a 48.1% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.73%, a 36.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 8.7 billion shares, a 73.8% increase from the same period in 2023.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 329,921 contracts, a 30.3% increase YoY and representing a 49.9% increase from January 2024.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options
|
Feb-24
|
Feb-23
|
% Chg
|
Jan-24
|
% Chg
|
Feb-24
|
Feb-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
19
|
21
|
41
|
39
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
888,779,369
|
816,156,925
|
8.9 %
|
891,961,535
|
-0.4 %
|
1,780,740,904
|
1,667,456,224
|
6.8 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
145,254,160
|
137,080,466
|
6.0 %
|
140,525,814
|
3.4 %
|
285,779,974
|
272,642,891
|
4.8 %
|
MIAX Options
|
58,313,579
|
54,863,604
|
6.3 %
|
56,855,169
|
2.6 %
|
115,168,748
|
109,832,501
|
4.9 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
53,312,809
|
54,820,051
|
-2.7 %
|
51,931,661
|
2.7 %
|
105,244,470
|
112,106,488
|
-6.1 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
33,627,772
|
27,396,811
|
22.7 %
|
31,738,984
|
6.0 %
|
65,366,756
|
50,703,902
|
28.9 %
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Feb-24
|
Feb-23
|
% Chg
|
Jan-24
|
% Chg
|
Feb-24
|
Feb-23
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
44,438,968
|
42,955,628
|
3.5 %
|
42,474,359
|
4.6 %
|
43,432,705
|
42,755,288
|
1.6 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
7,262,708
|
7,214,761
|
0.7 %
|
6,691,705
|
8.5 %
|
6,970,243
|
6,990,843
|
-0.3 %
|
MIAX Options
|
2,915,679
|
2,887,558
|
1.0 %
|
2,707,389
|
7.7 %
|
2,808,994
|
2,816,218
|
-0.3 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
2,665,640
|
2,885,266
|
-7.6 %
|
2,472,936
|
7.8 %
|
2,566,938
|
2,874,525
|
-10.7 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
1,681,389
|
1,441,937
|
16.6 %
|
1,511,380
|
11.2 %
|
1,594,311
|
1,300,100
|
22.6 %
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market
|
Feb-24
|
Feb-23
|
% Chg
|
Jan-24
|
% Chg
|
Feb-24
|
Feb-23
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
16.34 %
|
16.80 %
|
-2.7 %
|
15.75 %
|
3.7 %
|
16.05 %
|
16.35 %
|
-1.8 %
|
MIAX Options
|
6.56 %
|
6.72 %
|
-2.4 %
|
6.37 %
|
2.9 %
|
6.47 %
|
6.59 %
|
-1.8 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
6.00 %
|
6.72 %
|
-10.7 %
|
5.82 %
|
3.0 %
|
5.91 %
|
6.72 %
|
-12.1 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
3.78 %
|
3.36 %
|
12.7 %
|
3.56 %
|
6.3 %
|
3.67 %
|
3.04 %
|
20.7 %
|
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Feb-24
|
Feb-23
|
% Chg
|
Jan-24
|
% Chg
|
Feb-24
|
Feb-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
19
|
21
|
41
|
39
|
U.S. Equities Industry
|
234,704
|
216,694
|
8.3 %
|
242,622
|
-3.3 %
|
477,325
|
443,244
|
7.7 %
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
4,062
|
2,743
|
48.1 %
|
4,604
|
-11.8 %
|
8,667
|
4,986
|
73.8 %
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
203
|
144
|
40.7 %
|
219
|
-7.4 %
|
211
|
128
|
65.3 %
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
1.73 %
|
1.27 %
|
36.7 %
|
1.90 %
|
-8.8 %
|
1.82 %
|
1.12 %
|
61.4 %
|
Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures Contracts
|
Feb-24
|
Feb-23
|
% Chg
|
Jan-24
|
% Chg
|
Feb-24
|
Feb-23
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
19
|
21
|
41
|
39
|
MGEX Total
|
329,921
|
253,274
|
30.3 %
|
220,026
|
49.9 %
|
549,947
|
418,874
|
31.3 %
|
MGEX Average Daily Volume
|
16,496
|
13,330
|
23.7 %
|
10,477
|
57.4 %
|
13,413
|
10,740
|
24.9 %
|
MGEX Open Interest
|
71,095
|
57,070
|
24.6 %
|
80,674
|
-11.9 %