Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For February 2024 - MIAX Exchange Group YTD Options And Equities Volumes At Record Levels While MGEX Futures Volume Surges 30.3%

Date 07/03/2024

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported February 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

February 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

  • Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly total of 145.3 million contracts, a 6.0% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing an increase of 3.4% from January 2024February 2024 market share reached 16.34%, a 2.7% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 285.8 million contracts, a 4.8% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 58.3 million contracts, a 6.3% increase YoY and a 2.6% increase from January 2024February 2024 market share reached 6.56%, a 2.4% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 115.2 million contracts, a 4.9% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 33.6 million contracts, a 22.7% increase YoY and a 6.0% increase from January 2024February 2024 market share reached 3.78%, a 12.7% increase YoY.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.1 billion shares, a 48.1% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.73%, a 36.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 8.7 billion shares, a 73.8% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 329,921 contracts, a 30.3% increase YoY and representing a 49.9% increase from January 2024.

 

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Feb-24

Feb-23

% Chg

Jan-24

% Chg

Feb-24

Feb-23

% Chg

Trading Days

20

19

21

41

39

U.S. Equity Options Industry

888,779,369

816,156,925

8.9 %

891,961,535

-0.4 %

1,780,740,904

1,667,456,224

6.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group

145,254,160

137,080,466

6.0 %

140,525,814

3.4 %

285,779,974

272,642,891

4.8 %

MIAX Options

58,313,579

54,863,604

6.3 %

56,855,169

2.6 %

115,168,748

109,832,501

4.9 %

MIAX Pearl

53,312,809

54,820,051

-2.7 %

51,931,661

2.7 %

105,244,470

112,106,488

-6.1 %

MIAX Emerald

33,627,772

27,396,811

22.7 %

31,738,984

6.0 %

65,366,756

50,703,902

28.9 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Feb-24

Feb-23

% Chg

Jan-24

% Chg

Feb-24

Feb-23

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

44,438,968

42,955,628

3.5 %

42,474,359

4.6 %

43,432,705

42,755,288

1.6 %

MIAX Exchange Group

7,262,708

7,214,761

0.7 %

6,691,705

8.5 %

6,970,243

6,990,843

-0.3 %

MIAX Options

2,915,679

2,887,558

1.0 %

2,707,389

7.7 %

2,808,994

2,816,218

-0.3 %

MIAX Pearl

2,665,640

2,885,266

-7.6 %

2,472,936

7.8 %

2,566,938

2,874,525

-10.7 %

MIAX Emerald

1,681,389

1,441,937

16.6 %

1,511,380

11.2 %

1,594,311

1,300,100

22.6 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Feb-24

Feb-23

% Chg

Jan-24

% Chg

Feb-24

Feb-23

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

16.34 %

16.80 %

-2.7 %

15.75 %

3.7 %

16.05 %

16.35 %

-1.8 %

MIAX Options

6.56 %

6.72 %

-2.4 %

6.37 %

2.9 %

6.47 %

6.59 %

-1.8 %

MIAX Pearl

6.00 %

6.72 %

-10.7 %

5.82 %

3.0 %

5.91 %

6.72 %

-12.1 %

MIAX Emerald

3.78 %

3.36 %

12.7 %

3.56 %

6.3 %

3.67 %

3.04 %

20.7 %

Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Feb-24

Feb-23

% Chg

Jan-24

% Chg

Feb-24

Feb-23

% Chg

Trading Days

20

19

21

41

39

U.S. Equities Industry

234,704

216,694

8.3 %

242,622

-3.3 %

477,325

443,244

7.7 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

4,062

2,743

48.1 %

4,604

-11.8 %

8,667

4,986

73.8 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

203

144

40.7 %

219

-7.4 %

211

128

65.3 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.73 %

1.27 %

36.7 %

1.90 %

-8.8 %

1.82 %

1.12 %

61.4 %

Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open
Interest for MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures Contracts

Feb-24

Feb-23

% Chg

Jan-24

% Chg

Feb-24

Feb-23

% Chg

Trading Days

20

19

21

41

39

MGEX Total

329,921

253,274

30.3 %

220,026

49.9 %

549,947

418,874

31.3 %

MGEX Average Daily Volume

16,496

13,330

23.7 %

10,477

57.4 %

13,413

10,740

24.9 %

MGEX Open Interest

71,095

57,070

24.6 %

80,674

-11.9 %
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg