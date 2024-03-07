Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For February 2024 - MIAX Exchange Group YTD Options And Equities Volumes At Record Levels While MGEX Futures Volume Surges 30.3%

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported February 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

February 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a monthly total of 145.3 million contracts, a 6.0% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing an increase of 3.4% from January 2024 . February 2024 market share reached 16.34%, a 2.7% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 285.8 million contracts, a 4.8% increase from the same period in 2023.

MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 58.3 million contracts, a 6.3% increase YoY and a 2.6% increase from January 2024. February 2024 market share reached 6.56%, a 2.4% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 115.2 million contracts, a 4.9% increase from the same period in 2023.

MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 33.6 million contracts, a 22.7% increase YoY and a 6.0% increase from January 2024. February 2024 market share reached 3.78%, a 12.7% increase YoY.

. market share reached 3.78%, a 12.7% increase YoY. In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.1 billion shares, a 48.1% increase YoY and representing a market share of 1.73%, a 36.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 8.7 billion shares, a 73.8% increase from the same period in 2023.

In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 329,921 contracts, a 30.3% increase YoY and representing a 49.9% increase from January 2024 .

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Contracts Feb-24 Feb-23 % Chg Jan-24 % Chg Feb-24 Feb-23 % Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry 888,779,369 816,156,925 8.9 % 891,961,535 -0.4 % 1,780,740,904 1,667,456,224 6.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group 145,254,160 137,080,466 6.0 % 140,525,814 3.4 % 285,779,974 272,642,891 4.8 %

MIAX Options 58,313,579 54,863,604 6.3 % 56,855,169 2.6 % 115,168,748 109,832,501 4.9 %

MIAX Pearl 53,312,809 54,820,051 -2.7 % 51,931,661 2.7 % 105,244,470 112,106,488 -6.1 %

MIAX Emerald 33,627,772 27,396,811 22.7 % 31,738,984 6.0 % 65,366,756 50,703,902 28.9 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV Feb-24 Feb-23 % Chg Jan-24 % Chg Feb-24 Feb-23 % Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry 44,438,968 42,955,628 3.5 % 42,474,359 4.6 % 43,432,705 42,755,288 1.6 %

MIAX Exchange Group 7,262,708 7,214,761 0.7 % 6,691,705 8.5 % 6,970,243 6,990,843 -0.3 %

MIAX Options 2,915,679 2,887,558 1.0 % 2,707,389 7.7 % 2,808,994 2,816,218 -0.3 %

MIAX Pearl 2,665,640 2,885,266 -7.6 % 2,472,936 7.8 % 2,566,938 2,874,525 -10.7 %

MIAX Emerald 1,681,389 1,441,937 16.6 % 1,511,380 11.2 % 1,594,311 1,300,100 22.6 %



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Feb-24 Feb-23 % Chg Jan-24 % Chg Feb-24 Feb-23 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 16.34 % 16.80 % -2.7 % 15.75 % 3.7 % 16.05 % 16.35 % -1.8 %

MIAX Options 6.56 % 6.72 % -2.4 % 6.37 % 2.9 % 6.47 % 6.59 % -1.8 %

MIAX Pearl 6.00 % 6.72 % -10.7 % 5.82 % 3.0 % 5.91 % 6.72 % -12.1 %

MIAX Emerald 3.78 % 3.36 % 12.7 % 3.56 % 6.3 % 3.67 % 3.04 % 20.7 %





Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Feb-24 Feb-23 % Chg Jan-24 % Chg Feb-24 Feb-23 % Chg Trading Days 20 19

21

41 39

U.S. Equities Industry 234,704 216,694 8.3 % 242,622 -3.3 % 477,325 443,244 7.7 % MIAX Pearl Volume 4,062 2,743 48.1 % 4,604 -11.8 % 8,667 4,986 73.8 % MIAX Pearl ADV 203 144 40.7 % 219 -7.4 % 211 128 65.3 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.73 % 1.27 % 36.7 % 1.90 % -8.8 % 1.82 % 1.12 % 61.4 %