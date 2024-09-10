Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For August 2024 - YTD Volumes Reach Record Levels On MIAX Options, MIAX Emerald And MIAX Pearl Equities Exchanges

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported August 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® MIAX Emerald®, and MIAX SapphireTM (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

August 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 130.7 million contracts, a 5.3% decrease year-over-year (YoY). August 2024 market share reached 13.6%, an 8.6% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 1.1 billion contracts, a 1.1% decrease from the same period in 2023.

market share reached 13.6%, an 8.6% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 1.1 billion contracts, a 1.1% decrease from the same period in 2023. On August 12 , MIH launched MIAX Sapphire, its fourth national securities exchange for U.S. multi-listed options, with the rollout of options on its first class, IBM. MIAX Sapphire will offer trading in additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through October 21, 2024 . Monthly volume for the 97 classes available for trading in August reached 1.1 million contracts.

MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 61.0 million contracts, a 10.6% increase YoY. August 2024 market share reached 6.3%, a 6.8% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 453.5 million contracts, a 3.7% increase from the same period in 2023.

market share reached 6.3%, a 6.8% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 453.5 million contracts, a 3.7% increase from the same period in 2023. MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 30.6 million contracts, a 47.4% decrease YoY. August 2024 market share reached 3.2%, a 49.2% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 343.2 million contracts, a 23.9% decrease from the same period in 2023.

market share reached 3.2%, a 49.2% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 343.2 million contracts, a 23.9% decrease from the same period in 2023. MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 39.0 million contracts, a 58.2% increase YoY. August 2024 market share reached 4.1%, a 52.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 283.1 million contracts, a 38.5% increase from the same period in 2023.

market share reached 4.1%, a 52.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 283.1 million contracts, a 38.5% increase from the same period in 2023. In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.0 billion shares, a 5.1% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.6%, an 8.9% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 33.8 billion shares, an 18.1% increase from the same period in 2023. YTD market share reached a record 1.7%, an 11.4% increase from the same period in 2023.

In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 373,659 contracts, a 13.4% increase YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Aug-24 Aug-23 % Chg Jul-24 % Chg Aug-24 Aug-23 % Chg Trading Days 22 23

22

168 167

U.S. Equity Options Industry 962,386,101 929,123,718 3.6 % 1,003,350,471 -4.1 % 7,257,418,331 6,797,022,243 6.8 % MIAX Exchange Group 130,654,104 137,982,535 -5.3 % 138,203,905 -5.5 % 1,080,900,653 1,093,133,331 -1.1 % MIAX Options 61,027,610 55,161,173 10.6 % 60,991,448 0.1 % 453,471,662 437,401,595 3.7 % MIAX Pearl 30,611,320 58,153,595 -47.4 % 33,933,367 -9.8 % 343,245,586 451,314,015 -23.9 % MIAX Emerald 39,015,174 24,667,767 58.2 % 43,279,090 -9.9 % 283,131,693 204,417,721 38.5 % MIAX Sapphire(1) 1,051,712 - - - - 1,051,712 - - Multi-Listed Options ADV Aug-24 Aug-23 % Chg Jul-24 % Chg Aug-24 Aug-23 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 43,744,823 40,396,683 8.3 % 45,606,840 -4.1 % 43,198,919 40,700,732 6.1 % MIAX Exchange Group 5,938,823 5,999,241 -1.0 % 6,281,996 -5.5 % 6,433,932 6,545,709 -1.7 % MIAX Options 2,773,982 2,398,312 15.7 % 2,772,339 0.1 % 2,699,236 2,619,171 3.1 % MIAX Pearl 1,391,424 2,528,417 -45.0 % 1,542,426 -9.8 % 2,043,128 2,702,479 -24.4 % MIAX Emerald 1,773,417 1,072,512 65.4 % 1,967,231 -9.9 % 1,685,308 1,224,058 37.7 % MIAX Sapphire(1) 47,805 - - - - 6,260 - -

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Aug-24 Aug-23 % Chg Jul-24 % Chg Aug-24 Aug-23 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 13.58 % 14.85 % -8.6 % 13.77 % -1.4 % 14.89 % 16.08 % -7.4 % MIAX Options 6.34 % 5.94 % 6.8 % 6.08 % 4.3 % 6.25 % 6.44 % -2.9 % MIAX Pearl 3.18 % 6.26 % -49.2 % 3.38 % -6.0 % 4.73 % 6.64 % -28.8 % MIAX Emerald 4.05 % 2.65 % 52.7 % 4.31 % -6.0 % 3.90 % 3.01 % 29.7 % MIAX Sapphire(1) 0.11 % - - - - 0.01 % - -

(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading August 12th listing a single class for the first week, followed by seven additional classes the week of August 19th, and 89 additional classes the week of August 26th. MIAX Sapphire will offer trading in additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule completing the rollout of more than 3,800 classes the week of October 21st.