Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results For August 2024 - YTD Volumes Reach Record Levels On MIAX Options, MIAX Emerald And MIAX Pearl Equities Exchanges

Date 10/09/2024

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported August 2024 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® MIAX Emerald®, and MIAX SapphireTM (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

August 2024 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

  • Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 130.7 million contracts, a 5.3% decrease year-over-year (YoY). August 2024 market share reached 13.6%, an 8.6% decrease YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 1.1 billion contracts, a 1.1% decrease from the same period in 2023.
  • On August 12, MIH launched MIAX Sapphire, its fourth national securities exchange for U.S. multi-listed options, with the rollout of options on its first class, IBM. MIAX Sapphire will offer trading in additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through October 21, 2024. Monthly volume for the 97 classes available for trading in August reached 1.1 million contracts.
  • MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 61.0 million contracts, a 10.6% increase YoY. August 2024 market share reached 6.3%, a 6.8% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 453.5 million contracts, a 3.7% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 30.6 million contracts, a 47.4% decrease YoY. August 2024 market share reached 3.2%, a 49.2% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 343.2 million contracts, a 23.9% decrease from the same period in 2023.
  • MIAX Emerald Options reached a monthly volume of 39.0 million contracts, a 58.2% increase YoY. August 2024 market share reached 4.1%, a 52.7% increase YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 283.1 million contracts, a 38.5% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.0 billion shares, a 5.1% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.6%, an 8.9% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 33.8 billion shares, an 18.1% increase from the same period in 2023. YTD market share reached a record 1.7%, an 11.4% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 373,659 contracts, a 13.4% increase YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below. 

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Aug-24

Aug-23

% Chg

Jul-24

% Chg

Aug-24

Aug-23

% Chg

Trading Days

22

23

22

168

167

U.S. Equity Options Industry

962,386,101

929,123,718

3.6 %

1,003,350,471

-4.1 %

7,257,418,331

6,797,022,243

6.8 %

MIAX Exchange Group

130,654,104

137,982,535

-5.3 %

138,203,905

-5.5 %

1,080,900,653

1,093,133,331

-1.1 %

MIAX Options

61,027,610

55,161,173

10.6 %

60,991,448

0.1 %

453,471,662

437,401,595

3.7 %

MIAX Pearl

30,611,320

58,153,595

-47.4 %

33,933,367

-9.8 %

343,245,586

451,314,015

-23.9 %

MIAX Emerald

39,015,174

24,667,767

58.2 %

43,279,090

-9.9 %

283,131,693

204,417,721

38.5 %

MIAX Sapphire(1)

1,051,712

-

-

-

-

1,051,712

-

-

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Aug-24

Aug-23

% Chg

Jul-24

% Chg

Aug-24

Aug-23

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

43,744,823

40,396,683

8.3 %

45,606,840

-4.1 %

43,198,919

40,700,732

6.1 %

MIAX Exchange Group

5,938,823

5,999,241

-1.0 %

6,281,996

-5.5 %

6,433,932

6,545,709

-1.7 %

MIAX Options

2,773,982

2,398,312

15.7 %

2,772,339

0.1 %

2,699,236

2,619,171

3.1 %

MIAX Pearl

1,391,424

2,528,417

-45.0 %

1,542,426

-9.8 %

2,043,128

2,702,479

-24.4 %

MIAX Emerald

1,773,417

1,072,512

65.4 %

1,967,231

-9.9 %

1,685,308

1,224,058

37.7 %

MIAX Sapphire(1)

47,805

-

-

-

-

6,260

-

-

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Aug-24

Aug-23

% Chg

Jul-24

% Chg

Aug-24

Aug-23

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

13.58 %

14.85 %

-8.6 %

13.77 %

-1.4 %

14.89 %

16.08 %

-7.4 %

MIAX Options

6.34 %

5.94 %

6.8 %

6.08 %

4.3 %

6.25 %

6.44 %

-2.9 %

MIAX Pearl

3.18 %

6.26 %

-49.2 %

3.38 %

-6.0 %

4.73 %

6.64 %

-28.8 %

MIAX Emerald

4.05 %

2.65 %

52.7 %

4.31 %

-6.0 %

3.90 %

3.01 %

29.7 %

MIAX Sapphire(1)

0.11 %

-

-

-

-

0.01 %

-

-

(1)

MIAX Sapphire launched trading August 12th listing a single class for the first week, followed by seven additional classes the week of August 19th, and 89 additional classes the week of August 26th. MIAX Sapphire will offer trading in additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule completing the rollout of more than 3,800 classes the week of October 21st.

Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Aug-24

Aug-23

% Chg

Jul-24

% Chg

Aug-24

Aug-23

% Chg

Trading Days

22

23

22

168

167

U.S. Equities Industry

252,333

242,103

4.2 %

246,723

2.3 %

1,957,736

1,847,930

5.9 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

4,003

4,216

-5.1 %

3,970

0.8 %

33,820

28,646

18.1 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

182

183

-0.7 %

180

0.8 %

201

172

17.4 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.59 %

1.74 %

-8.9 %

1.61 %

-1.4 %

1.73 %

1.55 %

11.4 %


Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MGEX,
Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures Contracts

Aug-24

Aug-23

% Chg

Jul-24

% Chg

Aug-24

Aug-23

% Chg

Trading Days

22

23

22

168

167

MGEX Futures Volume

373,653

329,483

13.4 %

225,249

65.9 %

2,226,430

1,999,459

11.4 %

MGEX ADV

16,984

14,325

18.6 %

10,239

65.9 %

13,253

11,973

10.7 %

MGEX Open Interest

81,709

63,217

29.3 %

85,383

-4.3 %
