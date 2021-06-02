Miami International Holdings Reports May 2021 Trading Results, MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Market Share Records

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported May 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).
The MIAX Exchange Group reported a number of new volume and market share records for multi-list options trading including a 16.56% market share record on May 28, 2021 and a monthly market share record of 14.71% in May 2021. In addition, the MIAX Options Exchange reported a record 1-day total contract volume of 3,094,601 on May 28, 2021 and a record 42,859,476 contracts traded in May 2021.
In U.S. options, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 99.6 million multi-listed options contracts for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 4,984,909 contracts, representing a total U.S. multi-listed options market share of 14.71%, representing an increase of 235 basis points from May 2020.
In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 565,296,056 shares.
In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 261,078 contracts, the best May volume total in MGEX history and 44.4% higher than the prior record total reported in May 2018. Total volume through May reached 1,371,447 contracts, a 24.0% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 93,610 contracts on May 31, 2021, an increase of 18.0% from May 2020. SPIKES® futures volume reached a record 4,256 contracts in May 2021.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Contracts
|
May-21
|
May-20
|
% Chg.
|
Apr-21
|
% Chg.
|
May-21
|
May-20
|
% Chg.
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
21
|
102
|
103
|
U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry
|
677,836,592
|
511,622,104
|
32.5%
|
674,204,936
|
0.5%
|
3,795,275,392
|
2,597,965,368
|
46.1%
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
99,698,170
|
63,216,613
|
57.7%
|
95,374,791
|
4.5%
|
518,330,920
|
299,248,499
|
73.2%
|
MIAX
|
42,859,476
|
26,091,147
|
64.3%
|
39,922,649
|
7.4%
|
188,409,968
|
116,474,567
|
61.8%
|
MIAX Pearl
|
37,559,901
|
24,860,957
|
51.1%
|
35,721,054
|
5.1%
|
194,952,431
|
122,380,963
|
59.3%
|
MIAX Emerald
|
19,278,793
|
12,264,509
|
57.2%
|
19,731,088
|
-2.3%
|
134,968,521
|
60,392,969
|
123.5%
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
May-21
|
May-20
|
% Chg.
|
Apr-21
|
% Chg.
|
May-21
|
May-20
|
% Chg.
|
U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry
|
33,891,830
|
25,581,105
|
32.5%
|
32,104,997
|
5.6%
|
37,208,582
|
25,222,965
|
47.5%
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
4,984,909
|
3,160,831
|
57.7%
|
4,541,657
|
9.8%
|
5,081,676
|
2,905,325
|
74.9%
|
MIAX
|
2,142,974
|
1,304,557
|
64.3%
|
1,901,079
|
12.7%
|
1,847,157
|
1,130,821
|
63.3%
|
MIAX Pearl
|
1,877,995
|
1,243,048
|
51.1%
|
1,701,003
|
10.4%
|
1,911,298
|
1,188,165
|
60.9%
|
MIAX Emerald
|
963,940
|
613,225
|
57.2%
|
939,576
|
2.6%
|
1,323,221
|
586,340
|
125.7%
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share
|
May-21
|
May-20
|
% Chg.
|
Apr-21
|
% Chg.
|
May-21
|
May-20
|
% Chg.
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
14.71%
|
12.36%
|
19.0%
|
14.15%
|
4.0%
|
13.66%
|
11.52%
|
18.6%
|
MIAX
|
6.32%
|
5.10%
|
24.0%
|
5.92%
|
6.8%
|
4.96%
|
4.48%
|
10.7%
|
MIAX Pearl
|
5.54%
|
4.86%
|
14.0%
|
5.30%
|
4.6%
|
5.14%
|
4.71%
|
9.0%
|
MIAX Emerald
|
2.84%
|
2.40%
|
18.6%
|
2.93%
|
-2.8%
|
3.56%
|
2.32%
|
53.0%
|
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
May-21
|
May-20
|
% Chg.
|
Apr-21
|
% Chg.
|
May-21
|
May-20
|
% Chg.
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
21
|
102
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
U.S. Equities Volume – Industry
|
212,728
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
207,994
|
2.3%
|
1,314,390
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
565
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
452
|
25.1%
|
2,488
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
28
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
22
|
31.3%
|
24
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
0.27%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
0.22%
|
22.3%
|
0.19%
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures & Options
Contracts
|
May-21
|
May-20
|
% Chg.
|
Apr-21
|
% Chg.
|
May-21
|
May-20
|
% Chg.
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
21
|
102
|
103
|
MGEX Volume
|
261,078
|
134,909
|
93.5%
|
322,207
|
-19.0%
|
1,371,447
|
1,106,310
|
24.0%
|
MGEX ADV
|
13,054
|
6,745
|
93.5%
|
15,343
|
-14.9%
|
13,446
|
10,741
|
25.2%
May 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:
|
MIAX Options
|
MIAX Exchange Group Multi-Listed Options Records
|
Single Day
|
Market Share
|
16.56%
|
May 28, 2021
|
Monthly
|
Market Share
|
14.71%
|
May 2021
|
MIAX Options
|
MIAX Multi-Listed Options Records
|
Single Day
|
Volume
|
3,094,601
|
May 28, 2021
|
Monthly
|
Volume
|
42,859,476
|
May 2021
May 2021 operational achievements and announcements include:
MIH
- Announced the successful first day of trading in Corporate Tax Rate Futures on May 24, 2021. The cash-settled futures contracts are listed on MGEX via the CME Globex® platform and cleared by MGEX. Corporate Tax Futures are based on the SIL U.S. Corporate Tax Rate Index (CTAX) developed by SIG Index Licensing, LLC. The index is published and distributed by Bloomberg each day at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Announced that the Bermuda Stock Exchange, a wholly owned subsidiary of MIH, has joined the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative as a Partner Exchange. The SSE initiative is a peer-to-peer learning platform for exploring how exchanges can enhance corporate transparency on ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) issues and encourage sustainable investment.
For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com