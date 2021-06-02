 Skip to main Content
Miami International Holdings Reports May 2021 Trading Results, MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Market Share Records

Date 02/06/2021

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported May 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).


The MIAX Exchange Group reported a number of new volume and market share records for multi-list options trading including a 16.56% market share record on May 28, 2021 and a monthly market share record of 14.71% in May 2021. In addition, the MIAX Options Exchange reported a record 1-day total contract volume of 3,094,601 on May 28, 2021 and a record 42,859,476 contracts traded in May 2021.

In U.S. options, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 99.6 million multi-listed options contracts for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 4,984,909 contracts, representing a total U.S. multi-listed options market share of 14.71%, representing an increase of 235 basis points from May 2020.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 565,296,056 shares.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 261,078 contracts, the best May volume total in MGEX history and 44.4% higher than the prior record total reported in May 2018.  Total volume through May reached 1,371,447 contracts, a 24.0% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 93,610 contracts on May 31, 2021, an increase of 18.0% from May 2020.  SPIKES® futures volume reached a record 4,256 contracts in May 2021.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Contracts

May-21

May-20

% Chg.

Apr-21

% Chg.

May-21

May-20

% Chg.

Trading Days

20

20

21

102

103

U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry

677,836,592

511,622,104

32.5%

674,204,936

0.5%

3,795,275,392

2,597,965,368

46.1%

MIAX Exchange Group

99,698,170

63,216,613

57.7%

95,374,791

4.5%

518,330,920

299,248,499

73.2%

MIAX

42,859,476

26,091,147

64.3%

39,922,649

7.4%

188,409,968

116,474,567

61.8%

MIAX Pearl

37,559,901

24,860,957

51.1%

35,721,054

5.1%

194,952,431

122,380,963

59.3%

MIAX Emerald

19,278,793

12,264,509

57.2%

19,731,088

-2.3%

134,968,521

60,392,969

123.5%

Multi-Listed Options ADV

May-21

May-20

% Chg.

Apr-21

% Chg.

May-21

May-20

% Chg.

U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry

33,891,830

25,581,105

32.5%

32,104,997

5.6%

37,208,582

25,222,965

47.5%

MIAX Exchange Group

4,984,909

3,160,831

57.7%

4,541,657

9.8%

5,081,676

2,905,325

74.9%

MIAX

2,142,974

1,304,557

64.3%

1,901,079

12.7%

1,847,157

1,130,821

63.3%

MIAX Pearl

1,877,995

1,243,048

51.1%

1,701,003

10.4%

1,911,298

1,188,165

60.9%

MIAX Emerald

963,940

613,225

57.2%

939,576

2.6%

1,323,221

586,340

125.7%

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market Share

May-21

May-20

% Chg.

Apr-21

% Chg.

May-21

May-20

% Chg.

MIAX Exchange Group

14.71%

12.36%

19.0%

14.15%

4.0%

13.66%

11.52%

18.6%

MIAX

6.32%

5.10%

24.0%

5.92%

6.8%

4.96%

4.48%

10.7%

MIAX Pearl

5.54%

4.86%

14.0%

5.30%

4.6%

5.14%

4.71%

9.0%

MIAX Emerald

2.84%

2.40%

18.6%

2.93%

-2.8%

3.56%

2.32%

53.0%

Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

May-21

May-20

% Chg.

Apr-21

% Chg.

May-21

May-20

% Chg.

Trading Days

20

N/A

N/A

21

102

N/A

N/A

U.S. Equities Volume – Industry

212,728

N/A

N/A

207,994

2.3%

1,314,390

N/A

N/A

MIAX Pearl Volume

565

N/A

N/A

452

25.1%

2,488

N/A

N/A

MIAX Pearl ADV

28

N/A

N/A

22

31.3%

24

N/A

N/A

MIAX Pearl Market Share

0.27%

N/A

N/A

0.22%

22.3%

0.19%

N/A

N/A

Futures & Options Trading Volume for

MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options

Contracts

May-21

May-20

% Chg.

Apr-21

% Chg.

May-21

May-20

% Chg.

Trading Days

20

20

21

102

103

MGEX Volume

261,078

134,909

93.5%

322,207

-19.0%

1,371,447

1,106,310

24.0%

MGEX ADV

13,054

6,745

93.5%

15,343

-14.9%

13,446

10,741

25.2%

May 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:

  MIAX Options

MIAX Exchange Group Multi-Listed Options Records

Single Day

Market Share

16.56%

May 28, 2021

Monthly

Market Share

14.71%

May 2021

  MIAX Options

MIAX Multi-Listed Options Records

Single Day

Volume

3,094,601

May 28, 2021

Monthly

Volume

42,859,476

May 2021




May 2021 operational achievements and announcements include:

MIH

  • Announced the successful first day of trading in Corporate Tax Rate Futures on May 24, 2021. The cash-settled futures contracts are listed on MGEX via the CME Globex® platform and cleared by MGEX. Corporate Tax Futures are based on the SIL U.S. Corporate Tax Rate Index (CTAX) developed by SIG Index Licensing, LLC. The index is published and distributed by Bloomberg each day at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Announced that the Bermuda Stock Exchange, a wholly owned subsidiary of MIH, has joined the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative as a Partner Exchange. The SSE initiative is a peer-to-peer learning platform for exploring how exchanges can enhance corporate transparency on ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) issues and encourage sustainable investment.

