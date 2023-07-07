Miami International Holdings Reports June 2023 Trading Results - MIAX Exchange Group Reports Multiple Volume And Market Share Records On Options And Equity Exchanges

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported June 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
June 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume Highlights
- Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 142.1 million contracts, a 39.5% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 16.24%, an 18.2% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 829.9 million contracts, a 25.2% increase YoY.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 57.2 million contracts, a 33.3% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.53%, a 13.0% increase YoY. MIAX Options reported record YTD volume of 331.1 million contracts, up 21.2% from the same period in 2022.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 59.1 million contracts, a 61.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.75%, a 36.7% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reported record YTD volume of 342.5 million contracts, up 56.8% from the same period in 2022.
- MIAX Emerald monthly volume totaled 25.9 million contracts, a 15.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 2.96%, a 2.2% decrease YoY.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.4 billion shares, an 85.2% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 1.86%, a 110.1% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities also set a daily market share record of 2.08% on June 2, 2023 and reached a record volume of 20.8 billion shares YTD, a 36.6% increase YoY.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported volume of 271,495 contracts, a 21.9% decrease YoY and a 7.9% increase from May 2023.
- SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 17,193 contracts, representing a 72.9% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 819 contracts.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Contracts
|
Jun-23
|
Jun-22
|
% Chg
|
May-23
|
% Chg
|
Jun-23
|
Jun-22
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
22
|
124
|
124
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
875,309,560
|
741,603,725
|
18.0 %
|
864,289,702
|
1.3 %
|
5,063,978,540
|
4,755,341,225
|
6.5 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
142,120,689
|
101,901,906
|
39.5 %
|
140,868,015
|
0.9 %
|
829,863,120
|
662,756,370
|
25.2 %
|
MIAX Options
|
57,183,100
|
42,892,899
|
33.3 %
|
55,976,399
|
2.2 %
|
331,096,501
|
273,233,828
|
21.2 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
59,058,771
|
36,593,211
|
61.4 %
|
58,677,926
|
0.6 %
|
342,516,530
|
218,434,846
|
56.8 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
25,878,818
|
22,415,796
|
15.4 %
|
26,213,690
|
-1.3 %
|
156,250,089
|
171,087,696
|
-8.7 %
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Jun-23
|
Jun-22
|
% Chg
|
May-23
|
% Chg
|
Jun-23
|
Jun-22
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
41,681,408
|
35,314,463
|
18.0 %
|
39,285,896
|
6.1 %
|
40,838,537
|
38,349,526
|
6.5 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
6,767,652
|
4,852,472
|
39.5 %
|
6,403,092
|
5.7 %
|
6,692,445
|
5,344,809
|
25.2 %
|
MIAX Options
|
2,723,005
|
2,042,519
|
33.3 %
|
2,544,382
|
7.0 %
|
2,670,133
|
2,203,499
|
21.2 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
2,812,322
|
1,742,534
|
61.4 %
|
2,667,178
|
5.4 %
|
2,762,230
|
1,761,571
|
56.8 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
1,232,325
|
1,067,419
|
15.4 %
|
1,191,531
|
3.4 %
|
1,260,081
|
1,379,739
|
-8.7 %
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share
|
Jun-23
|
Jun-22
|
% Chg
|
May-23
|
% Chg
|
Jun-23
|
Jun-22
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
16.24 %
|
13.74 %
|
18.2 %
|
16.30 %
|
-0.4 %
|
16.39 %
|
13.94 %
|
17.6 %
|
MIAX Options
|
6.53 %
|
5.78 %
|
13.0 %
|
6.48 %
|
0.9 %
|
6.54 %
|
5.75 %
|
13.8 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
6.75 %
|
4.93 %
|
36.7 %
|
6.79 %
|
-0.6 %
|
6.76 %
|
4.59 %
|
47.2 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
2.96 %
|
3.02 %
|
-2.2 %
|
3.03 %
|
-2.5 %
|
3.09 %
|
3.60 %
|
-14.2 %
|
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Jun-23
|
Jun-22
|
% Chg
|
May-23
|
% Chg
|
Jun-23
|
Jun-22
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
22
|
124
|
124
|
U.S. Equities Industry
|
236,192
|
267,915
|
-11.8 %
|
233,966
|
1.0 %
|
1,396,922
|
1,578,845
|
-11.5 %
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
4,395
|
2,373
|
85.2 %
|
3,992
|
10.1 %
|
20,846
|
15,266
|
36.6 %
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
209
|
113
|
85.2 %
|
181
|
15.3 %
|
168
|
123
|
36.6 %
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
1.86 %
|
0.89 %
|
110.1 %
|
1.71 %
|
9.1 %
|
1.49 %
|
0.97 %
|
54.3 %
|
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures & Options Contracts
|
Jun-23
|
Jun-22
|
% Chg
|
May-23
|
% Chg
|
Jun-23
|
Jun-22
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
22
|
124
|
124
|
MGEX Futures Volume
|
271,495
|
347,471
|
-21.9 %
|
251,517
|
7.9 %
|
1,424,896
|
1,787,014
|
-20.3 %
|
MGEX ADV
|
12,928
|
16,546
|
-21.9 %
|
11,433
|
13.1 %
|
11,491
|
14,411
|
-20.3 %