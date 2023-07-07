Miami International Holdings Reports June 2023 Trading Results - MIAX Exchange Group Reports Multiple Volume And Market Share Records On Options And Equity Exchanges

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported June 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

June 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume Highlights

Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 142.1 million contracts, a 39.5% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 16.24%, an 18.2% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 829.9 million contracts, a 25.2% increase YoY.

MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 57.2 million contracts, a 33.3% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.53%, a 13.0% increase YoY. MIAX Options reported record YTD volume of 331.1 million contracts, up 21.2% from the same period in 2022.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 59.1 million contracts, a 61.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.75%, a 36.7% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reported record YTD volume of 342.5 million contracts, up 56.8% from the same period in 2022.

MIAX Emerald monthly volume totaled 25.9 million contracts, a 15.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 2.96%, a 2.2% decrease YoY.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.4 billion shares, an 85.2% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 1.86%, a 110.1% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities also set a daily market share record of 2.08% on June 2, 2023 and reached a record volume of 20.8 billion shares YTD, a 36.6% increase YoY.

and reached a record volume of 20.8 billion shares YTD, a 36.6% increase YoY. In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported volume of 271,495 contracts, a 21.9% decrease YoY and a 7.9% increase from May 2023 .

. SPIKES ® Futures volume totaled 17,193 contracts, representing a 72.9% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 819 contracts.