Miami International Holdings Reports June 2023 Trading Results - MIAX Exchange Group Reports Multiple Volume And Market Share Records On Options And Equity Exchanges

Date 07/07/2023

Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported June 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

 

June 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume Highlights

  • Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 142.1 million contracts, a 39.5% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 16.24%, an 18.2% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 829.9 million contracts, a 25.2% increase YoY.
  • MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 57.2 million contracts, a 33.3% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.53%, a 13.0% increase YoY. MIAX Options reported record YTD volume of 331.1 million contracts, up 21.2% from the same period in 2022.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 59.1 million contracts, a 61.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.75%, a 36.7% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reported record YTD volume of 342.5 million contracts, up 56.8% from the same period in 2022.
  • MIAX Emerald monthly volume totaled 25.9 million contracts, a 15.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 2.96%, a 2.2% decrease YoY.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 4.4 billion shares, an 85.2% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 1.86%, a 110.1% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities also set a daily market share record of 2.08% on June 2, 2023 and reached a record volume of 20.8 billion shares YTD, a 36.6% increase YoY.
  • In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported volume of 271,495 contracts, a 21.9% decrease YoY and a 7.9% increase from May 2023.
  • SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 17,193 contracts, representing a 72.9% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 819 contracts.

 

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Contracts

Jun-23

Jun-22

% Chg

May-23

% Chg

Jun-23

Jun-22

% Chg

Trading Days

21

21

22

124

124

U.S. Equity Options Industry

875,309,560

741,603,725

18.0 %

864,289,702

1.3 %

5,063,978,540

4,755,341,225

6.5 %

MIAX Exchange Group

142,120,689

101,901,906

39.5 %

140,868,015

0.9 %

829,863,120

662,756,370

25.2 %

MIAX Options

57,183,100

42,892,899

33.3 %

55,976,399

2.2 %

331,096,501

273,233,828

21.2 %

MIAX Pearl

59,058,771

36,593,211

61.4 %

58,677,926

0.6 %

342,516,530

218,434,846

56.8 %

MIAX Emerald

25,878,818

22,415,796

15.4 %

26,213,690

-1.3 %

156,250,089

171,087,696

-8.7 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Jun-23

Jun-22

% Chg

May-23

% Chg

Jun-23

Jun-22

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

41,681,408

35,314,463

18.0 %

39,285,896

6.1 %

40,838,537

38,349,526

6.5 %

MIAX Exchange Group

6,767,652

4,852,472

39.5 %

6,403,092

5.7 %

6,692,445

5,344,809

25.2 %

MIAX Options

2,723,005

2,042,519

33.3 %

2,544,382

7.0 %

2,670,133

2,203,499

21.2 %

MIAX Pearl

2,812,322

1,742,534

61.4 %

2,667,178

5.4 %

2,762,230

1,761,571

56.8 %

MIAX Emerald

1,232,325

1,067,419

15.4 %

1,191,531

3.4 %

1,260,081

1,379,739

-8.7 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market Share

Jun-23

Jun-22

% Chg

May-23

% Chg

Jun-23

Jun-22

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

16.24 %

13.74 %

18.2 %

16.30 %

-0.4 %

16.39 %

13.94 %

17.6 %

MIAX Options

6.53 %

5.78 %

13.0 %

6.48 %

0.9 %

6.54 %

5.75 %

13.8 %

MIAX Pearl

6.75 %

4.93 %

36.7 %

6.79 %

-0.6 %

6.76 %

4.59 %

47.2 %

MIAX Emerald

2.96 %

3.02 %

-2.2 %

3.03 %

-2.5 %

3.09 %

3.60 %

-14.2 %

Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Jun-23

Jun-22

% Chg

May-23

% Chg

Jun-23

Jun-22

% Chg

Trading Days

21

21

22

124

124

U.S. Equities Industry

236,192

267,915

-11.8 %

233,966

1.0 %

1,396,922

1,578,845

-11.5 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

4,395

2,373

85.2 %

3,992

10.1 %

20,846

15,266

36.6 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

209

113

85.2 %

181

15.3 %

168

123

36.6 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.86 %

0.89 %

110.1 %

1.71 %

9.1 %

1.49 %

0.97 %

54.3 %

Futures & Options Trading Volume for

MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options Contracts

Jun-23

Jun-22

% Chg

May-23

% Chg

Jun-23

Jun-22

% Chg

Trading Days

21

21

22

124

124

MGEX Futures Volume

271,495

347,471

-21.9 %

251,517

7.9 %

1,424,896

1,787,014

-20.3 %

MGEX ADV

12,928

16,546

-21.9 %

11,433

13.1 %

11,491

14,411

-20.3 %
