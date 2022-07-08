BV_Trial Banner.gif
Miami International Holdings Reports June 2022 Trading Results - Sets Year-To-Date Volume Records

Date 08/07/2022

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported June 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

 

June 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

  • Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 13.74%, down 171 basis points year-over-year (YoY) and representing an 11.1% decrease. A total of 101.9 million multi-listed options contracts were executed on the MIAX Exchange Group, representing a 20.2% decrease YoY and an average daily volume (ADV) of 4,852,472 contracts. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 662.8 million contracts, an increase of 2.6% from the same period in 2021.
  • MIAX Options reported record YTD volume of 273.2 million contracts, up 12.1% from the same period in 2021, with volume reaching 42.9 million contracts in June 2022, a 22.6% YoY decrease. MIAX Emerald reported record YTD volume of 171.1 million contracts, a 5.7% increase from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 22.4 million contracts in June 2022, a 16.4% YoY decrease. MIAX Pearl reported YTD volume of 218.4 million contracts, a 9.1% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 36.6 million contracts in June 2022, a 19.5% YoY decrease.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported monthly volume of 2.4 billion shares in June 2022, representing a 236.1% increase YoY and a market share of 0.89%. Total YTD volume reached a record 15.3 billion shares, a 513.5% increase from the same period in 2021.
  • MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported trading volume of 347,471 contracts in June 2022, a 15.8% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 1,787,014 contracts, an increase of 0.2% from the same period in 2021.
  • SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 63,343 contracts in June 2022, a 53.4% increase from the 41,289 contract total in May 2022 and representing an ADV of 3,016 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume details are included in the following tables.

Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Jun-22

Jun-21

% Chg

May-22

% Chg

Jun-22

Jun-21

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22

21

124

124

U.S. Equity Options Industry

741,603,725

826,487,445

-10.3 %

800,674,708

-7.4 %

4,755,341,225

4,621,762,837

2.9 %

MIAX Exchange Group

101,901,906

127,701,099

-20.2 %

110,256,695

-7.6 %

662,756,370

646,032,019

2.6 %

MIAX Options

42,892,899

55,410,315

-22.6 %

47,678,592

-10.0 %

273,233,828

243,820,283

12.1 %

MIAX Pearl

36,593,211

45,472,258

-19.5 %

36,530,553

0.2 %

218,434,846

240,424,689

-9.1 %

MIAX Emerald

22,415,796

26,818,526

-16.4 %

26,047,550

-13.9 %

171,087,696

161,787,047

5.7 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Jun-22

Jun-21

% Chg

May-22

% Chg

Jun-22

Jun-21

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

35,314,463

37,567,611

-6.0 %

38,127,367

-7.4 %

38,349,526

37,272,281

2.9 %

MIAX Exchange Group

4,852,472

5,804,595

-16.4 %

5,250,319

-7.6 %

5,344,809

5,209,936

2.6 %

MIAX Options

2,042,519

2,518,651

-18.9 %

2,270,409

-10.0 %

2,203,499

1,966,293

12.1 %

MIAX Pearl

1,742,534

2,066,921

-15.7 %

1,739,550

0.2 %

1,761,571

1,938,909

-9.1 %

MIAX Emerald

1,067,419

1,219,024

-12.4 %

1,240,360

-13.9 %

1,379,739

1,304,734

5.7 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Jun-22

Jun-21

% Chg

May-22

% Chg

Jun-22

Jun-21

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

13.74 %

15.45 %

-11.1 %

13.77 %

-0.2 %

13.94 %

13.98 %

-0.3 %

MIAX Options

5.78 %

6.70 %

-13.7 %

5.95 %

-2.9 %

5.75 %

5.28 %

8.9 %

MIAX Pearl

4.93 %

5.50 %

-10.3 %

4.56 %

8.2 %

4.59 %

5.20 %

-11.7 %

MIAX Emerald

3.02 %

3.24 %

-6.8 %

3.25 %

-7.1 %

3.60 %

3.50 %

2.8 %

Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Jun-22

Jun-21

% Chg

May-22

% Chg

Jun-22

Jun-21

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22

21

124

124

U.S. Equities Industry

267,915

244,486

9.6 %

277,389

-3.4 %

1,578,845

1,312,151

20.3 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

2,373

706

236.1 %

2,778

-14.6 %

15,266

2,488

513.5 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

113

32

252.1 %

132

-14.6 %

123

20

513.5 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

0.89 %

0.29 %

206.7 %

1.00 %

-11.6 %

0.97 %

0.19 %

409.9 %

Futures & Options Trading Volume for

MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options Contracts

Jun-22

Jun-21

% Chg

May-22

% Chg

Jun-22

Jun-21

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22

21

124

124

MGEX Futures Volume

347,471

412,672

-15.8 %

263,158

32.0 %

1,787,014

1,784,119

0.2 %

MGEX ADV

16,546

18,758

-11.8 %

12,531

32.0 %

14,411

14,388

0.2 %
