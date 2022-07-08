Miami International Holdings Reports June 2022 Trading Results - Sets Year-To-Date Volume Records

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported June 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
June 2022 Trading Volume Highlights
- Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 13.74%, down 171 basis points year-over-year (YoY) and representing an 11.1% decrease. A total of 101.9 million multi-listed options contracts were executed on the MIAX Exchange Group, representing a 20.2% decrease YoY and an average daily volume (ADV) of 4,852,472 contracts. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 662.8 million contracts, an increase of 2.6% from the same period in 2021.
- MIAX Options reported record YTD volume of 273.2 million contracts, up 12.1% from the same period in 2021, with volume reaching 42.9 million contracts in June 2022, a 22.6% YoY decrease. MIAX Emerald reported record YTD volume of 171.1 million contracts, a 5.7% increase from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 22.4 million contracts in June 2022, a 16.4% YoY decrease. MIAX Pearl reported YTD volume of 218.4 million contracts, a 9.1% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 36.6 million contracts in June 2022, a 19.5% YoY decrease.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported monthly volume of 2.4 billion shares in June 2022, representing a 236.1% increase YoY and a market share of 0.89%. Total YTD volume reached a record 15.3 billion shares, a 513.5% increase from the same period in 2021.
- MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported trading volume of 347,471 contracts in June 2022, a 15.8% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 1,787,014 contracts, an increase of 0.2% from the same period in 2021.
- SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 63,343 contracts in June 2022, a 53.4% increase from the 41,289 contract total in May 2022 and representing an ADV of 3,016 contracts.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume details are included in the following tables.
|
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
% Chg
|
May-22
|
% Chg
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
21
|
124
|
124
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
741,603,725
|
826,487,445
|
-10.3 %
|
800,674,708
|
-7.4 %
|
4,755,341,225
|
4,621,762,837
|
2.9 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
101,901,906
|
127,701,099
|
-20.2 %
|
110,256,695
|
-7.6 %
|
662,756,370
|
646,032,019
|
2.6 %
|
MIAX Options
|
42,892,899
|
55,410,315
|
-22.6 %
|
47,678,592
|
-10.0 %
|
273,233,828
|
243,820,283
|
12.1 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
36,593,211
|
45,472,258
|
-19.5 %
|
36,530,553
|
0.2 %
|
218,434,846
|
240,424,689
|
-9.1 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
22,415,796
|
26,818,526
|
-16.4 %
|
26,047,550
|
-13.9 %
|
171,087,696
|
161,787,047
|
5.7 %
|
Multi-Listed Options ADV
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
% Chg
|
May-22
|
% Chg
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
% Chg
|
U.S. Equity Options Industry
|
35,314,463
|
37,567,611
|
-6.0 %
|
38,127,367
|
-7.4 %
|
38,349,526
|
37,272,281
|
2.9 %
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
4,852,472
|
5,804,595
|
-16.4 %
|
5,250,319
|
-7.6 %
|
5,344,809
|
5,209,936
|
2.6 %
|
MIAX Options
|
2,042,519
|
2,518,651
|
-18.9 %
|
2,270,409
|
-10.0 %
|
2,203,499
|
1,966,293
|
12.1 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
1,742,534
|
2,066,921
|
-15.7 %
|
1,739,550
|
0.2 %
|
1,761,571
|
1,938,909
|
-9.1 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
1,067,419
|
1,219,024
|
-12.4 %
|
1,240,360
|
-13.9 %
|
1,379,739
|
1,304,734
|
5.7 %
|
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Multi-Listed Options Market
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
% Chg
|
May-22
|
% Chg
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
% Chg
|
MIAX Exchange Group
|
13.74 %
|
15.45 %
|
-11.1 %
|
13.77 %
|
-0.2 %
|
13.94 %
|
13.98 %
|
-0.3 %
|
MIAX Options
|
5.78 %
|
6.70 %
|
-13.7 %
|
5.95 %
|
-2.9 %
|
5.75 %
|
5.28 %
|
8.9 %
|
MIAX Pearl
|
4.93 %
|
5.50 %
|
-10.3 %
|
4.56 %
|
8.2 %
|
4.59 %
|
5.20 %
|
-11.7 %
|
MIAX Emerald
|
3.02 %
|
3.24 %
|
-6.8 %
|
3.25 %
|
-7.1 %
|
3.60 %
|
3.50 %
|
2.8 %
|
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Equities Shares (millions)
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
% Chg
|
May-22
|
% Chg
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
21
|
124
|
124
|
U.S. Equities Industry
|
267,915
|
244,486
|
9.6 %
|
277,389
|
-3.4 %
|
1,578,845
|
1,312,151
|
20.3 %
|
MIAX Pearl Volume
|
2,373
|
706
|
236.1 %
|
2,778
|
-14.6 %
|
15,266
|
2,488
|
513.5 %
|
MIAX Pearl ADV
|
113
|
32
|
252.1 %
|
132
|
-14.6 %
|
123
|
20
|
513.5 %
|
MIAX Pearl Market Share
|
0.89 %
|
0.29 %
|
206.7 %
|
1.00 %
|
-11.6 %
|
0.97 %
|
0.19 %
|
409.9 %
|
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
|
Year-to-Date Comparison
|
Futures & Options Contracts
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
% Chg
|
May-22
|
% Chg
|
Jun-22
|
Jun-21
|
% Chg
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
21
|
124
|
124
|
MGEX Futures Volume
|
347,471
|
412,672
|
-15.8 %
|
263,158
|
32.0 %
|
1,787,014
|
1,784,119
|
0.2 %
|
MGEX ADV
|
16,546
|
18,758
|
-11.8 %
|
12,531
|
32.0 %
|
14,411
|
14,388
|
0.2 %