Miami International Holdings Reports June 2022 Trading Results - Sets Year-To-Date Volume Records

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported June 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

June 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 13.74%, down 171 basis points year-over-year (YoY) and representing an 11.1% decrease. A total of 101.9 million multi-listed options contracts were executed on the MIAX Exchange Group, representing a 20.2% decrease YoY and an average daily volume (ADV) of 4,852,472 contracts. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 662.8 million contracts, an increase of 2.6% from the same period in 2021.

MIAX Options reported record YTD volume of 273.2 million contracts, up 12.1% from the same period in 2021, with volume reaching 42.9 million contracts in June 2022 , a 22.6% YoY decrease. MIAX Emerald reported record YTD volume of 171.1 million contracts, a 5.7% increase from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 22.4 million contracts in June 2022 , a 16.4% YoY decrease. MIAX Pearl reported YTD volume of 218.4 million contracts, a 9.1% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 36.6 million contracts in June 2022 , a 19.5% YoY decrease.

, a 22.6% YoY decrease. MIAX Emerald reported record YTD volume of 171.1 million contracts, a 5.7% increase from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 22.4 million contracts in , a 16.4% YoY decrease. MIAX Pearl reported YTD volume of 218.4 million contracts, a 9.1% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 36.6 million contracts in , a 19.5% YoY decrease. In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported monthly volume of 2.4 billion shares in June 2022 , representing a 236.1% increase YoY and a market share of 0.89%. Total YTD volume reached a record 15.3 billion shares, a 513.5% increase from the same period in 2021.

, representing a 236.1% increase YoY and a market share of 0.89%. Total YTD volume reached a record 15.3 billion shares, a 513.5% increase from the same period in 2021. MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported trading volume of 347,471 contracts in June 2022 , a 15.8% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 1,787,014 contracts, an increase of 0.2% from the same period in 2021.

, a 15.8% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached a record 1,787,014 contracts, an increase of 0.2% from the same period in 2021. SPIKES ® Futures volume totaled 63,343 contracts in June 2022 , a 53.4% increase from the 41,289 contract total in May 2022 and representing an ADV of 3,016 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume details are included in the following tables.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg May-22 % Chg Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

21

124 124

U.S. Equity Options Industry 741,603,725 826,487,445 -10.3 % 800,674,708 -7.4 % 4,755,341,225 4,621,762,837 2.9 % MIAX Exchange Group 101,901,906 127,701,099 -20.2 % 110,256,695 -7.6 % 662,756,370 646,032,019 2.6 % MIAX Options 42,892,899 55,410,315 -22.6 % 47,678,592 -10.0 % 273,233,828 243,820,283 12.1 % MIAX Pearl 36,593,211 45,472,258 -19.5 % 36,530,553 0.2 % 218,434,846 240,424,689 -9.1 % MIAX Emerald 22,415,796 26,818,526 -16.4 % 26,047,550 -13.9 % 171,087,696 161,787,047 5.7 % Multi-Listed Options ADV Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg May-22 % Chg Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 35,314,463 37,567,611 -6.0 % 38,127,367 -7.4 % 38,349,526 37,272,281 2.9 % MIAX Exchange Group 4,852,472 5,804,595 -16.4 % 5,250,319 -7.6 % 5,344,809 5,209,936 2.6 % MIAX Options 2,042,519 2,518,651 -18.9 % 2,270,409 -10.0 % 2,203,499 1,966,293 12.1 % MIAX Pearl 1,742,534 2,066,921 -15.7 % 1,739,550 0.2 % 1,761,571 1,938,909 -9.1 % MIAX Emerald 1,067,419 1,219,024 -12.4 % 1,240,360 -13.9 % 1,379,739 1,304,734 5.7 %

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg May-22 % Chg Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 13.74 % 15.45 % -11.1 % 13.77 % -0.2 % 13.94 % 13.98 % -0.3 % MIAX Options 5.78 % 6.70 % -13.7 % 5.95 % -2.9 % 5.75 % 5.28 % 8.9 % MIAX Pearl 4.93 % 5.50 % -10.3 % 4.56 % 8.2 % 4.59 % 5.20 % -11.7 % MIAX Emerald 3.02 % 3.24 % -6.8 % 3.25 % -7.1 % 3.60 % 3.50 % 2.8 %



Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg May-22 % Chg Jun-22 Jun-21 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

21

124 124

U.S. Equities Industry 267,915 244,486 9.6 % 277,389 -3.4 % 1,578,845 1,312,151 20.3 % MIAX Pearl Volume 2,373 706 236.1 % 2,778 -14.6 % 15,266 2,488 513.5 % MIAX Pearl ADV 113 32 252.1 % 132 -14.6 % 123 20 513.5 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.89 % 0.29 % 206.7 % 1.00 % -11.6 % 0.97 % 0.19 % 409.9 %